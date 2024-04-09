Mariners sputter, stutter, and scutter to 5-3 loss against Blue Jays

After the stink of last Wednesday’s dinks and dunks from the array of lefty-swinging Cleveland Guardians teaming up for a shellacking of George Kirby lingered all week, today felt like a good day to bet on a bounceback outing. A righty-heavy Toronto lineup that has also struggled at the plate, five-run output last night notwithstanding? Surely a good opportunity to evoke Kirby’s sparkling season debut. He even cruised through the first two innings, getting Bo Bichette on a double play to end the first - proving Jorge Polanco’s one-out error moot - and kicked it up a notch in the second, working around a two-out knock from Cavan Biggio while setting both Justin Turner and Davis Schneider down on called third strikes. Schneider’s dismissal was especially surgical, only adding to early hopes:

But that third inning. Oh, that third inning. Things started well enough with an easy K of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but nine-hole hitter Daulton scooped up an 0-1 splitter and smacked it into right for a base hit, turning the lineup over to perpetual Mariners thorn George Springer. That was no exception tonight, with Springer fouling off eight straight fastballs, chomping away at Kirby’s efficient pitch count up to that point. To make matters worse, Varsho was ready to steal at any moment’s notice, and after he finally drew a throw, Kirby was charged with a balk (a real one, I promise) to take second anyway. As is tradition, Springer immediately followed with a knock to left to bring home the first run of the game. Vlad Jr. reached on a fielder’s choice, and for a moment, it seemed like the M’s would get out of the frame with just the single cut.

Bo Bichette had other plans.

Well, darn. Turner followed with a double to right, and while Schneider ended the frame with an easy flyout to left, Toronto wormed three dozen pitches out of Kirby - five more than the first two innings combined. Things didn’t get much better in the fourth, with Biggio notching his second hit and swiping second on a throw that beat him by several steps, only for it to clank off the heel of Jorge Polanco’s glove. IKF got his revenge with a double to the right-center gap to bring home Biggio, and Springer struck again with a two-out knock to bring him home. Eight hits - none with an xBA below .480. Five runs. Four innings. Well, I suppose it was an improvement over last week?

That was all for the Jays, as Trent Thornton, Austin Voth, Ryne Stanek, Gabe Speier, and Brett de Geus patched together five scoreless frames, but once again, the early hole was too deep for the bats to climb out of. Longtime workhorse Chris Bassitt threw 115 pitches, nearly getting through seven innings despite some subpar command leading to four walks. Some lucky sequencing - a one-out Julio double play with runners on first and second in the third really bit - and eight strikeouts played a big hand in Bassitt’s wiggling out of trouble, but Dominic Canzone put any hopes of seven scoreless to bed - and hey that oppo power is truly a sight to behold.

Canzone also walked twice with no strikeouts on the day, arguably his best performance of the young season. I know, I know, moral victories in game twelve are tough to swallow, but they’re still there for the taking if you’d like. And there was another one, too: Mitch Haniger bashed a two-run shot, his second of the year, an inning later to keep some whispering hope of a comeback alive.