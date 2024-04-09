Mariners Game #12 Preview: 4/9/24, SEA at TOR

I know I’ve used that dek of “once again into the breach” before, but it’s fresh in mind because I just finished watching the latest season of The Traitors, my lone reality/game show TV indulgence, and Alan Cumming says that a lot while swanning about a Scottish castle. It’s fun if you do it in a Scottish accent. Go ahead, try it out, it’s very fun, and we could all use a little more of that right now.
As a reminder, the Mariners did their first significant shuffling of the roster yesterday, reinstating Ty France from the paternity list and moving RHPs Collin Snider and Cody Bolton to the 15-day IL. More details here.
Lineups:
In French it’s Georges Kirbé, and remember, it has to come from the upstate New York region to be called Kirbé, otherwise it’s just sparkling control artist.
Game 2️⃣ from the 6️⃣. #TridentsUp
Apparently it’s Loonie Dog Night at Rodgers Centre. Side note: using the dog emoji to represent “hot dog” is so deeply Canadian. I will not be elaborating further.
The Hound starts on Loonie Dog Night #TOTHECORE
Get your tickets: https://t.co/gL4zIrH3xX pic.twitter.com/nd1QKlfzm2
Game information:
Game time: 4:07 PT, for real this time, not like yesterday when it started late because of Opening Day ceremonies
TV: ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers
Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith
Today in Mariners history:
- 1994: Randy Johnson becomes Seattle’s all-time strikeout leader (1,079), passing Mark Langston.
- 2010: Félix Hernández becomes the Mariners leader for most consecutive quality starts, with 15.
- 2017: James Paxton dismantles the Astros in the Mariners home opener, shutting out Houston over seven innings with eight strikeouts. He joins Félix as the only Mariners pitcher in club history to begin the season with two starts of at least 6.0 scoreless innings pitched.
