 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/9/24: JP Crawford, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Elly De La Cruz

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • A no-doubter from J.P. gets the Mariners on the board:
  • Prior to their game yesterday, the Mariners announced a series of roster moves. RHPs Brett de Gues and Tyson Miller were selected from Triple-A Tacoma, while both RHP Cody Bolton and RHP Collin Snider were placed on the 15-day IL. Additionally, INF/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, RHP Ty Adcock was DFA’d, and first baseman Ty France was reinstated from the Paternity List.

Around the league...

  • An electric comeback by the San Diego Padres led to a 9-8 win over the Chicago Cubs after overcoming an eight-run deficit:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...