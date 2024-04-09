Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/9/24: JP Crawford, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Elly De La Cruz

In Mariners news...
- A no-doubter from J.P. gets the Mariners on the board:
JP Crawford
- Prior to their game yesterday, the Mariners announced a series of roster moves. RHPs Brett de Gues and Tyson Miller were selected from Triple-A Tacoma, while both RHP Cody Bolton and RHP Collin Snider were placed on the 15-day IL. Additionally, INF/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, RHP Ty Adcock was DFA’d, and first baseman Ty France was reinstated from the Paternity List.
Around the league...
- An electric comeback by the San Diego Padres led to a 9-8 win over the Chicago Cubs after overcoming an eight-run deficit:
Fernando Tatis Jr. for the lead!
The @Padres have stormed all the way back from 8-0 down!
- Jeff Passan at ESPN writes an important piece about the alarming rise in pitcher injuries, and urges MLB to act now before the situation worsens.
- The Boston Red Sox have signed rookie center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela to a massive eight-year/$50 million contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2031 season.
- Houston Astros All-Star LHP Framber Valdez was scratched from his start last night due to elbow soreness, and will be sent back to Houston to consult with team doctors.
- Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit both an impressive 450-foot home run and an inside-the-park home run in the Reds’ victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the first player to do so in the Statcast era.
- Cleveland Guardians veteran Jose Ramirez hit his 173rd career home run during the team’s 4-0 win against the Chicago White Sox, making him the third baseman with the most home runs in franchise history.
