Mariners forget eclipse glasses at home, blinded by Berrios, Blue Jays, lose 5-2

Happy eclipse day to you and yours. Here in Seattle we did not get to see any of the eclipse, because other cities get other fun things. That sort of feels like a heavyhanded analogy for how the Mariners are playing baseball right now, but hey, if the eclipse glasses fit, wear them (please always wear eye protection during eclipses of any sort).

For those hoping this would be a Luis Castillo bounceback game, those hopes were quickly dashed. Castillo opened with a strong 1-2-3 inning, with every out going to Josh Rojas at third base, but did not have an easy inning after that, making it through just five innings on 101 pitches and giving up four runs. Two of the runs came on an extremely annoying at-bat by Davis Schneider, who Castillo definitely had a handle on all game, but in a two-strike count Davis reached after a changeup and managed to just float it into the outfield. That scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was on with an annoying infield hit of his own (xBA of a whopping .180), and Bo Bichette, who had doubled off a mislocated pitch, a fastball that caught way too much plate.

That was kind of the way the night went for Castillo: his mistakes got punished, and his not-mistakes also got punished. The Blue Jays were in swing mode all night, and while they whiffed a fair amount—11 times, en route to six strikeouts—they also made enough contact to jam up the bases with traffic and cash in runners. It wasn’t a dominating offensive performance—it felt like the four runs should have been more considering how much Castillo was fighting for his life out there, with not a single clean inning after the first—but it was the kind of offensive performance we haven’t seen out of the Mariners much, if at all, this season: stacking baserunners and pressuring the opposing starter.

That’s exactly the opposite of what the Mariners offense did against Jose Berrios, who carved through Seattle’s lineup effortlessly, getting tons of quick ground ball outs as well as six strikeouts of his own. He made it two outs into the seventh inning before John Schneider made himself the least popular person in the 416 by opting to lift Berrios after Ty France collected his third hit of the night. Yimi García would come in and strike out Dominic Canzone on three pitches, so Schneider is probably safe from poutine being thrown at him for another day.

The Mariners did eventually get on the board against the Blue Jays and García, who is maybe the only person who didn’t get the memo about J.P. Crawford being a power hitter now, saving you all from a “total eclipse of the offense” recap. Bonnie Taylor says thank you.

Was there an eclipse today, or did J.P. Crawford just hit that ball into the sun? pic.twitter.com/C2gNUUXrTF — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 9, 2024

The Mariners would get another run in garbage time in the ninth, with Cal Raleigh checking in for his first homer of the season off Chad Green:

With Castillo out of the game early, that gave Tyson Miller a chance to make his Mariners debut and demonstrate he can contribute to the team in a multi-inning capacity. Miller’s first inning was sparkling, opening with back-to-back called strikeouts, getting both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier in 0-2 counts before getting two called strikes on sliders that apparently spent enough time on the plate to satisfy home plate umpire CB Bucknor. An easy flyout from the bat of George Springer made for the cleanest inning since the first, and Miller came right back out and did it again the next inning, this time with a defensive assist from J.P. Crawford. If you’re looking for positives to take from this game, you can definitely add “solid infield defense” to the list, with the left side of the infield especially showing up.

Brett de Geus also made his regular-season debut and ran into some bad luck, with the extremely pesky Schneider again making contact on a good pitch in a 1-2 count, and a run eventually scoring on a similar hit where Kiner-Falefa got jammed but wound up getting an RBI single out of it. I would like some of the batted ball luck to start going in the other direction please. Make some more contact, Mariners, I am begging you.

One more positive, so we don’t end on total frustration of the heart (sorry Bonnie): New Papa Ty France had a three-hit night, and just missed his fourth hit being a solo home run of his own. None of those hits came to anything, which is a) frustrating and b) very indicative of how this team is playing baseball right now, but it’s a good sign nonetheless.

Tomorrow the Mariners will play another game against the Blue Jays and try to put themselves in position to win their first series of the young season. Hopefully no blackout glasses will be required to gaze at the offense in that one.