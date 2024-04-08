Mariners Game #11 Preview: 4/8/24, SEA @ TOR

After getting thoroughly waxed in the series finale in Milwaukee in a game that managed to be both bad and long, the Mariners hustle over the border to open a series against the Blue Jays. But first, a bit of good news/bad news dumping: Ty France, who has been one of the team’s more consistent hitters, is back with the team! Hooray, but also, three days with your firstborn child sure doesn’t seem like a lot. Now the bad news: relievers Collin Snider and Cody Bolton have both been placed on the 15-day IL, the former with a knee contusion sustained in Sunday’s game and the latter with kidney stones. Ouch. RHPs Brett de Geus and Tyson Miller have been summoned from Tacoma to take their places. Read more in the blurb here, and more about de Geus specifically from an interview I conducted with him during Spring Training here.
Lineups:
Moonday lineup pic.twitter.com/dEvoBcTN9J— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 8, 2024
Get it? Because of the eclipse?
Meanwhile, it’s the Blue Jays’ home opener:
See you tonight, Toronto #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/7ZrEyac18a— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 8, 2024
Tonight’s game information:
Game time: 4:07 PT
TV: ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers
Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith
Today in Mariners history:
- 1977: The Mariners won their first game in franchise history by defeating the California Angels, 7-6. The Mariners trailed going into the bottom of the ninth, but scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the ninth; Larry Milbourne drove in the winning run with a double.
- 1985: The Mariners defeated the University of Washington, 6-3, at the Kingdome before a crowd of 4,429 in the first exhibition game between the two Seattle teams.
- 1986: The Mariners pull out a victory against the California Angels, 8-4, on Opening Night at the Kingdome; Jim Presley essentially won the game for the Mariners, with a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the 10th.
- 2013: The Mariners shut out the Houston Astros, brand-new to the AL West, at the Safeco Field home opener, 3-0. Bring back the Lastros.
- 2022: The Mariners agree to 5-year contract extension with shortstop J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez makes his MLB debut.
