Mariners Game #11 Preview: 4/8/24, SEA @ TOR

After getting thoroughly waxed in the series finale in Milwaukee in a game that managed to be both bad and long, the Mariners hustle over the border to open a series against the Blue Jays. But first, a bit of good news/bad news dumping: Ty France, who has been one of the team’s more consistent hitters, is back with the team! Hooray, but also, three days with your firstborn child sure doesn’t seem like a lot. Now the bad news: relievers Collin Snider and Cody Bolton have both been placed on the 15-day IL, the former with a knee contusion sustained in Sunday’s game and the latter with kidney stones. Ouch. RHPs Brett de Geus and Tyson Miller have been summoned from Tacoma to take their places. Read more in the blurb here, and more about de Geus specifically from an interview I conducted with him during Spring Training here.

Lineups:

Get it? Because of the eclipse?

Meanwhile, it’s the Blue Jays’ home opener:

Tonight’s game information:

Game time: 4:07 PT

TV: ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith

Today in Mariners history: