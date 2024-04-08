 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Series Preview: Mariners (4-6) at Blue Jays (4-6)

The Mariners head across the border to face the Blue Jays.

By Jake Mailhot and Isabelle Minasian
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v. New York Yankees Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Do you remember that day back in December, when an opera singer (never trust a tenor, kids) tweeted that Yusei Kikuchi had made a reservation at a sushi restaurant and suddenly we were all channeling our inner Harriet the Spy, fueled by “confirmation” from Jon Morosi (never trust a Jon without an “h”) that Shohei Ohtani was en route to Toronto? Obviously, he was not (again, cannot stress this enough, opera singers are suspect sources under the best of circumstances) and he signed with the Dodgers a few days later. Blue Jays fans have been attempting to recover from that ever since. Their offseason, lackluster under even the best of circumstances, certainly did not help matters, nor has their anemic start to the season. They did get cup holders, though.

They make a rather evenly matched opponent for the Seattle Mariners.

At a Glance

Mariners Blue Jays
Mariners Blue Jays
Game 1 Monday, April 8 | 4:07 pm
RHP Luis Castillo RHP José Berríos
51% 49%
Game 2 Tuesday, April 9 | 4:07 pm
RHP George Kirby RHP Chris Bassitt
50% 50%
Game 3 Wednesday, April 10 | 12:07 pm
RHP Logan Gilbert LHP Yusei Kikuchi
51% 49%
*Game odds courtesy of FanGraphs

Team Overview

Overview Blue Jays Mariners Edge
Overview Blue Jays Mariners Edge
Batting (wRC+) 107 (5th in AL) 107 (6th in AL) Blue Jays
Fielding (FRV) 18 (4th) 20 (3rd) Mariners
Starting Pitching (FIP-) 95 (4th) 94 (3rd) Mariners
Bullpen (FIP-) 90 (2nd) 91 (4th) Blue Jays
2023 stats

You could ask five different people what they predict the AL East standings will be and get five completely different answers, with some slotting the Blue Jays into the upper half and squarely in wild card contention and others sticking them in the cellar. The former might argue that bats like Vladito and Bo Bichette still ought to command respect, and they still have the lingering vestiges of a starting rotation that can power through a lineup. The latter, where I (Isabelle) will confess I reside, find this team to be floundering at best, washed at worst.

Blue Jays Lineup

Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+
Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+
George Springer RF R 683 18.3% 8.8% 0.147 104
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B R 682 14.7% 9.8% 0.179 118
Bo Bichette SS R 601 19.1% 4.5% 0.168 125
Justin Turner DH R 626 17.6% 8.1% 0.179 114
Cavan Biggio 2B L 338 26.0% 11.8% 0.135 103
Alejandro Kirk C R 422 10.7% 10.0% 0.108 96
Daulton Varsho LF L 581 23.2% 7.7% 0.169 85
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B R 361 19.4% 7.8% 0.098 82
Kevin Kiermaier CF L 408 21.1% 7.1% 0.154 104
2023 stats

The majority of the Blue Jays lineup is still intact from last year when they were the fifth best offense in the American League. The biggest missing piece is Matt Chapman who signed a deal with San Francisco during the offseason. Toronto replaced him with fellow defensive wizard Isiah Kiner-Falefa, though his bat isn’t nearly as potent as Chapman’s. They also signed Justin Turner to serve as their designated hitter and backup utility infielder. Their success won’t hinge on those newcomers though. Instead, they’ll need Guerrero to return to form and for Bichette to continue to develop into a true middle-of-the-order threat.

Probable Pitchers

Updated Stuff+ Explainer

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

RHP José Berríos

IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
189 2/3 23.5% 6.6% 12.6% 41.6% 3.65 3.99
Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA
Four-seam 20.4% 94.3 96 130 93 0.345
Sinker 31.5% 93.8 92 85 99 0.352
Changeup 18.5% 84.1 90 108 93 0.284
Curveball 29.6% 82.6 116 96 101 0.315
2023 stats

After a rough season in 2022, José Berríos rebounded to post a solid three win season last year. The biggest difference for him was switching to a sinker as his primary pitch rather than his lackluster four-seam fastball, a pitch which caused him so many issues a few years ago. He also increased the usage of his changeup which helped him keep left-handed batters at bay. His big sweeping curveball (baseball savant calls it a slurve) was as effective as ever and it all added up to a 3.7 point increase to his strikeout rate and a 1.58 run decrease to his ERA.

RHP Chris Bassitt

IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
200 22.5% 7.1% 13.2% 42.3% 3.60 4.28
Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA
Four-seam 9.3% 92.4 74 97 83 0.390
Sinker 39.3% 91.9 92 94 99 0.316
Cutter 15.3% 87.8 95 103 94 0.313
Changeup 6.6% 84.1 72 33 157 0.273
Splitter 3.3% 82.6 78 74 61 0.353
Curveball 12.6% 70.7 93 100 98 0.286
Slider 4.6% 80.3 106 55 92 0.410
Sweeper 9.0% 73.2 106 126 91 0.210
2023 stats

If you thought Chris Bassitt threw the kitchen sink while he was terrorizing Mariners batters as an Oakland A, he’s somehow added even more pitches to his repertoire over the last few years. He’s now up to eight pitches in his arsenal, each with a distinct movement profile, all in an effort to keep batters off balance. He’s still throwing his sinker around 40% of the time — that’s the foundation of his pitch mix and everything else works off that pitch. Last year, his ERA and FIP were as high as they’ve been since 2019 thanks to a spike in home runs allowed.

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP
167 2/3 25.9% 6.9% 15.3% 39.7% 3.86 4.12
Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA
Four-seam 45.0% 95.1 117 126 98 0.310
Changeup 9.7% 88.7 82 63 86 0.326
Curveball 19.3% 83.1 98 97 109 0.307
Slider 25.9% 88.7 101 86 107 0.333
2023 stats

Kikuchi finally put together his best stateside season last year, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 4.12 FIP and accumulating 2.6 fWAR. The key to his breakout? Reducing his walk rate to just 6.9% while still striking out an above average number of batters. He managed to locate his slider in the zone more than half the time while still maintaining the pitch’s whiff rate. He also cut his home run rate by more than eight points thanks to a fastball that finally delivered positive results that align with the pitch’s fantastic physical characteristics.

The Big Picture:

AL West Standings

Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form
Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form
Rangers 6-3 0.667 -- L-W-W-W-L
Angels 5-4 0.556 1.0 W-W-L-W-L
Mariners 4-6 0.400 2.5 L-L-L-W-L
Astros 3-7 0.300 3.5 L-W-L-L-W
Athletics 3-7 0.300 3.5 L-L-L-W-W

The Rangers took two of the first three games in their wrap around four-game series against the Astros last weekend. Ronel Blanco spun another 5.2 innings of no-hit ball on Sunday in his follow up performance to his no-hitter he threw last week. In their three wins this season, Houston has allowed just four hits total. After wrapping up their series in Arlington, the Astros will travel to Kansas City while the Rangers host the Athletics. The Angels couldn’t handle the red hot Red Sox over the weekend, losing two of their three games against Boston. They’ll host the Rays to start the week.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...