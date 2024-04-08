Do you remember that day back in December, when an opera singer (never trust a tenor, kids) tweeted that Yusei Kikuchi had made a reservation at a sushi restaurant and suddenly we were all channeling our inner Harriet the Spy, fueled by “confirmation” from Jon Morosi (never trust a Jon without an “h”) that Shohei Ohtani was en route to Toronto? Obviously, he was not (again, cannot stress this enough, opera singers are suspect sources under the best of circumstances) and he signed with the Dodgers a few days later. Blue Jays fans have been attempting to recover from that ever since. Their offseason, lackluster under even the best of circumstances, certainly did not help matters, nor has their anemic start to the season. They did get cup holders, though.

They make a rather evenly matched opponent for the Seattle Mariners.

At a Glance Mariners Blue Jays Mariners Blue Jays Game 1 Monday, April 8 | 4:07 pm RHP Luis Castillo RHP José Berríos 51% 49% Game 2 Tuesday, April 9 | 4:07 pm RHP George Kirby RHP Chris Bassitt 50% 50% Game 3 Wednesday, April 10 | 12:07 pm RHP Logan Gilbert LHP Yusei Kikuchi 51% 49%

Team Overview Overview Blue Jays Mariners Edge Overview Blue Jays Mariners Edge Batting (wRC+) 107 (5th in AL) 107 (6th in AL) Blue Jays Fielding (FRV) 18 (4th) 20 (3rd) Mariners Starting Pitching (FIP-) 95 (4th) 94 (3rd) Mariners Bullpen (FIP-) 90 (2nd) 91 (4th) Blue Jays

You could ask five different people what they predict the AL East standings will be and get five completely different answers, with some slotting the Blue Jays into the upper half and squarely in wild card contention and others sticking them in the cellar. The former might argue that bats like Vladito and Bo Bichette still ought to command respect, and they still have the lingering vestiges of a starting rotation that can power through a lineup. The latter, where I (Isabelle) will confess I reside, find this team to be floundering at best, washed at worst.

Blue Jays Lineup Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ George Springer RF R 683 18.3% 8.8% 0.147 104 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B R 682 14.7% 9.8% 0.179 118 Bo Bichette SS R 601 19.1% 4.5% 0.168 125 Justin Turner DH R 626 17.6% 8.1% 0.179 114 Cavan Biggio 2B L 338 26.0% 11.8% 0.135 103 Alejandro Kirk C R 422 10.7% 10.0% 0.108 96 Daulton Varsho LF L 581 23.2% 7.7% 0.169 85 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B R 361 19.4% 7.8% 0.098 82 Kevin Kiermaier CF L 408 21.1% 7.1% 0.154 104

The majority of the Blue Jays lineup is still intact from last year when they were the fifth best offense in the American League. The biggest missing piece is Matt Chapman who signed a deal with San Francisco during the offseason. Toronto replaced him with fellow defensive wizard Isiah Kiner-Falefa, though his bat isn’t nearly as potent as Chapman’s. They also signed Justin Turner to serve as their designated hitter and backup utility infielder. Their success won’t hinge on those newcomers though. Instead, they’ll need Guerrero to return to form and for Bichette to continue to develop into a true middle-of-the-order threat.

RHP José Berríos IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 189 2/3 23.5% 6.6% 12.6% 41.6% 3.65 3.99 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 20.4% 94.3 96 130 93 0.345 Sinker 31.5% 93.8 92 85 99 0.352 Changeup 18.5% 84.1 90 108 93 0.284 Curveball 29.6% 82.6 116 96 101 0.315

After a rough season in 2022, José Berríos rebounded to post a solid three win season last year. The biggest difference for him was switching to a sinker as his primary pitch rather than his lackluster four-seam fastball, a pitch which caused him so many issues a few years ago. He also increased the usage of his changeup which helped him keep left-handed batters at bay. His big sweeping curveball (baseball savant calls it a slurve) was as effective as ever and it all added up to a 3.7 point increase to his strikeout rate and a 1.58 run decrease to his ERA.

RHP Chris Bassitt IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 200 22.5% 7.1% 13.2% 42.3% 3.60 4.28 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 9.3% 92.4 74 97 83 0.390 Sinker 39.3% 91.9 92 94 99 0.316 Cutter 15.3% 87.8 95 103 94 0.313 Changeup 6.6% 84.1 72 33 157 0.273 Splitter 3.3% 82.6 78 74 61 0.353 Curveball 12.6% 70.7 93 100 98 0.286 Slider 4.6% 80.3 106 55 92 0.410 Sweeper 9.0% 73.2 106 126 91 0.210

If you thought Chris Bassitt threw the kitchen sink while he was terrorizing Mariners batters as an Oakland A, he’s somehow added even more pitches to his repertoire over the last few years. He’s now up to eight pitches in his arsenal, each with a distinct movement profile, all in an effort to keep batters off balance. He’s still throwing his sinker around 40% of the time — that’s the foundation of his pitch mix and everything else works off that pitch. Last year, his ERA and FIP were as high as they’ve been since 2019 thanks to a spike in home runs allowed.

LHP Yusei Kikuchi IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 167 2/3 25.9% 6.9% 15.3% 39.7% 3.86 4.12 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 45.0% 95.1 117 126 98 0.310 Changeup 9.7% 88.7 82 63 86 0.326 Curveball 19.3% 83.1 98 97 109 0.307 Slider 25.9% 88.7 101 86 107 0.333

Kikuchi finally put together his best stateside season last year, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 4.12 FIP and accumulating 2.6 fWAR. The key to his breakout? Reducing his walk rate to just 6.9% while still striking out an above average number of batters. He managed to locate his slider in the zone more than half the time while still maintaining the pitch’s whiff rate. He also cut his home run rate by more than eight points thanks to a fastball that finally delivered positive results that align with the pitch’s fantastic physical characteristics.

AL West Standings Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Rangers 6-3 0.667 -- L-W-W-W-L Angels 5-4 0.556 1.0 W-W-L-W-L Mariners 4-6 0.400 2.5 L-L-L-W-L Astros 3-7 0.300 3.5 L-W-L-L-W Athletics 3-7 0.300 3.5 L-L-L-W-W

The Rangers took two of the first three games in their wrap around four-game series against the Astros last weekend. Ronel Blanco spun another 5.2 innings of no-hit ball on Sunday in his follow up performance to his no-hitter he threw last week. In their three wins this season, Houston has allowed just four hits total. After wrapping up their series in Arlington, the Astros will travel to Kansas City while the Rangers host the Athletics. The Angels couldn’t handle the red hot Red Sox over the weekend, losing two of their three games against Boston. They’ll host the Rays to start the week.