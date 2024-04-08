Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/24: Dominic Canzone, Geraldo Perdomo, and Justin Verlander

In Mariners news...
- Despite the negative aspects of yesterday’s game, we’ll always have this:
- Manager Scott Servais provided some context on his decision to take RHP Bryce Miller out of Saturday’s game after seven shutout innings and only 78 pitches.
Around the league...
- The Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to void the 2025 club option on manager Skip Schumaker’s contract, making this season with the club his last.
- Arizona Diamondbacks’ shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, and will be out 4-6 weeks following surgery.
- Houston Astros RHP Ronel Blanco takes another no-hitter into the six inning, making his 14-inning hitless streak the longest to begin the season since 1961.
- Washington Nationals star pitcher and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has officially retired from baseball after an impressive 13-year career.
- RHP Justin Verlander felt that he accomplished his health goals in his first rehab start with the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.
- The San Francisco Giants record their first series win of the season with a late rally to pick up starter Logan Webb.
Becca’s picks...
- South Carolina has completed its undefeated 2024 season with an NCAA championship win! Head coach Dawn Staley has now won two championships in the past three seasons.
- And of course, this season would not have been the same without Caitlin Clark, who has left her mark on college basketball forever, and now has her sights set on the WNBA.
