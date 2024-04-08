 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/8/24: Dominic Canzone, Geraldo Perdomo, and Justin Verlander

The Mariners head to Toronto to begin a three-game series with the Blue Jays today at 4 pm.

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Despite the negative aspects of yesterday’s game, we’ll always have this:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • South Carolina has completed its undefeated 2024 season with an NCAA championship win! Head coach Dawn Staley has now won two championships in the past three seasons.
  • And of course, this season would not have been the same without Caitlin Clark, who has left her mark on college basketball forever, and now has her sights set on the WNBA.

