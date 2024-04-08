Mariners Minor League Roundup: Opening Weekend

Welcome back to the minor leagues recaps! With a brand new season of MiLB in full swing, we here at Lookout Landing have all your prospect needs covered. From the biggest of draft stars to the late round grinder that makes his own way, our minor league coverage aims to provide even the most casual of fans a glimpse into what the future of your Seattle Mariners might look like. There’s tons of talent at every single level this year and we cannot wait to dive into this 2024 season head first. Let’s get things started with the only minor league squad with more than a three game series under their belt: The Tacoma Rainiers.

Tacoma Rainiers

6-3, 1st in Pacific Coast League West

Tacoma has been off to a hot start to kick off their season, jumping into first place with a fast and furious roster. With some more prospect pedigree present in Tacoma than in recent years, Tacoma is a definite team of interest and should provide plenty of exciting games in the coming months. If you’re in the area, I’d encourage you to catch a game and watch the likes of Jonatan Clase, Ryan Bliss, and Cade Marlowe tear up the basepaths.

The aforementioned Clase is getting his first taste of Triple-A after his midseason promotion to Double-A Arkansas last season. Off to a solid start, Clase is 6-21 on the young season with an even 3:3 BB:K ratio. The majority of the talk this offseason surrounding Clase has been his lack of consistent contact leading to too many K’s for the switch hitter and while it’s still very early, his avoidance of K’s so far has been promising. If Clase is able to keep this up and control his K’s without sapping too much of his power stroke, Clase becomes an incredibly intriguing piece for the big league club and could easily find his way on to the roster come summer.

Jonatan Clase ropes an RBI double scoring Isiah Gilliam. pic.twitter.com/CkR2K6PCCb — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

The ever-churning bullpen pile is particularly deep this year and has shown well so far this season. Jhonathan Diaz, a 27-year-old lefty the Mariners signed on a minor league deal in January, turned in the most impressive performance to date with a six inning, ten K performance that completely dismantled Salt Lake hitters all night. Diaz, alongside Levi Stoudt and the recently signed Dallas Keuchel (yes, you read that name right) have pitched well and could provide valuable spot starts whenever the rotation is thin on innings. With the starter depth present and pure relievers like Carlos Vargas, Trevor Kelley, and Joey Krehbiel all pitching lights out, there should be plenty of options available if the big league club needs a pick me up.

Carlos Vargas strands 2 in the 7th. pic.twitter.com/x8iwz00TlP — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 4, 2024

Tacoma will take on the Reno Aces this week, the team just behind them in the standings and an Arizona affiliate.

Arkansas Travelers

0-3, 4th in Texas League North

It’s been slow going for Arkansas to kick off the season as they’ve dropped each of their first three games to the Springfield Cardinals. While there’s been some good nuggets here and there, most of it has been pretty poor. It’s only three games and truly impossible to draw any long term conclusions, but it still stinks to kick off the season like this. Hopefully they’re able to put it together and get this exciting collection of players rolling.

Offensively, Tyler Locklear and Spencer Packard have headlined the lineup as the primary mashers. Each going 4-11 at the dish, Packard was able to slug a homer over the right field wall in Saturdays game to give the Travs one of their few leads they’ve held this season. Despite not having an immediate spot on the big league roster, both sluggers are knocking on the door of the big leagues and continue their patented “professional hitter” approach that has elevated them up prospect lists. Look for them to make major strides at the plate early this season and force the M’s hand at a promotion later this season.

Spencer Packard blasts a 2-run HR! 4-3 Travelers. pic.twitter.com/OxXdAf1KLP — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

The biggest of names on the Trav’s roster, Cole Young and Harry Ford, had differing outcomes to start their AA careers. Still just 20, Young batted leadoff and amassed four base knocks over the three games to start his season off with a .364 average. While he’s yet to find extra base power just yet, it’s a good sign he’s been able to continue making contact at a high clip considering the jump in pure “stuff” from Hi-A to Double-A. Ford, on the other hand, has had a rough go so far and is still looking to reach base in Arkansas. It’s not as though the sky is falling for the steady backstop and he’ll certainly have some struggles adjusting, however right now, it’s not great. Hopefully he’s able to bust out of his mini-slump and reassert himself as the quality hitter he’s always been as a pro.

Cole Young 2-out 2-run single! Travelers down 3-2. pic.twitter.com/UwgiWPxBhe — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

On the hill, Logan Evans made his Double-A debut over the weekend and did not disappoint. Perhaps the biggest talk of minor league camp and the latest product of the Mariner’s esteemed pitching lab, Evans was a 12th rounder out of Pitt just last year. Already making the jump to Double-A after a brief stint in Single-A last year, Evans showed off his upgraded arsenal in four innings that saw him strikeout two and not allow an earned run. He was consistently navigating traffic on the basepaths and his command was erratic, however for the first start of the year at a brand new level, the stuff played. He really wasn’t hit hard and batters had trouble elevating the ball with authority on his sinker-slider combo. Once he settles in and his command improves, he might really take off and start dominating.

1-2-3 4th inning for Logan Evans. pic.twitter.com/UUTH2DuiBS — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 6, 2024

Arkansas will duke it out with the undefeated Tulsa Drillers next week, the Dodger’s affiliate.

Everett AquaSox

1-2, 4th in Northwest League

Many considered the Frogs to be the annual “meh” squad that most teams seem to have at some point in there system, yet they’re quickly becoming one of my favorite squads to watch. Teeming with recent college draft picks and players in their make-or-break seasons, this team provides plenty of intrigue despite its lack of flashy top prospects. Only securing one win, Everett was in every game their opening series and played some really sound baseball that bodes well for the season. Kicking off their season with a 5-4 win that saw Troy Taylor strikeout the side with the bases loaded in the 9th, the AquaSox followed up with a 14 inning thriller that featured plenty of offense. To wrap up the shortened series, the Frogs had plenty of baserunners but failed to get them across for much of the game. They rallied in the 9th to tie it at three apiece, but quickly folded in the bottom half of the inning and lost their second game in a row via walk off.

Wow. Hops load the bases with no outs trailing 5-4 but Troy Taylor strikes out 3 straight to end it! pic.twitter.com/oZygFgXjjV — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 6, 2024

Offensively, there’s been some early standouts. I was really impressed by last year’s second rounder Ben Williamson and the overall quality of his play thus far. He’s been making a bunch of loud contact and has only struck out once in his first 16 AB’s. He’s been aggressive at the plate, gathering six hits in the three game set that included two doubles. Plus, Williamson has long been lauded for his spectacular defense at third and has already produced some gaudy highlights so far. He was an older player out of college and considered a “money saver” in the second round, but Williamson has shown he’s far from an afterthought in a class that could be a franchise altering collection of talent.

Great play by Ben Williamson. pic.twitter.com/fG1uMbXveD — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

On the bump, Michael Morales got his first start at the Hi-A level and did not disappoint. Going five scoreless innings with one walk and three K’s, Morales is looking to show he’s still got some prospect juice left in the tank. After his third round selection in the 2021 draft, Morales had to repeat Modesto last year and is yet to really break out after a pair of middling seasons. Still just 21 years old, Morales has revamped his arsenal and should act as one of the team’s workhorses all season long.

Outstanding Northwest League debut by Michael Morales. Final line: 5IP, 6H, 0R, BB, 3K, 64-45. pic.twitter.com/UxPZGnOpdg — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

Another interesting development on the pitching side is left hander Brandyn Garcia. The M’s 11th rounder out of Texas A&M last year was used exclusively as a reliever in college and in his first taste of pro ball last season. Interestingly, Garcia started Sunday’s game against Hillsboro and worked four innings, piggy backing with another reliever Juan Burgos. The physical lefty has touched 99 in college and has a starters frame, however most considered him to be a quick moving lefty reliever. Whether this is actually an attempt to make him a starter long term or not is still up in the air, but it’s certainly a development to keep an eye on.

Perfect 1st inning for Brandyn Garcia. pic.twitter.com/JvsXnCtEgb — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

Everett will take on the Eugene Emeralds at home starting Tuesday where they’ll look to take down San Francisco’s affiliate.

Modesto Nuts

2-1, 2nd in California League North

If you’ve made it this far, we’ve saved the best for last. The Modesto Nuts are once again an absolute wagon with a roster that is overflowing with some of the system’s best young prospects. The Nuts have a +12 run differential through three games and already have a game where they scored 14 runs on six homers. Offensively, everything has been clicking. The pitching might get a bit adventurous at points throughout the season, but the fun is absolutely undeniable. If you’ve got milb.tv, I can’t encourage you to check out their games enough.

HR Derby in Stockton as Jonny Farmelo crushes a 3-run HR! pic.twitter.com/GKFCl2tyUA — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

As it currently stands, the lowest OPS in Sunday’s lineup of starters is Michael Arroyo’s .855, a more than respectable mark. The usual suspects of Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montes are both mashing (1.126 and 1.283 OPS, respectively) but some of the less heralded guys like Charlie Pagliarini (1.867 OPS), Connor Charping (1.111 OPS), and to a certain extent Luis Suisbel (1.321 OPS, though he’s had some prospect buzz dating back to last year) have all played incredibly well.

Crushed. Colt Emerson blasts his 2nd HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/0xmzrBE8xL — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

With basically everyone hitting the cover off the ball, it’s tough to single any one player out, however I want to give some extra flowers to Aidan Smith. Last year’s fourth rounder out of high school, Smith was given a hefty signing bonus due to his plus hit tool and projectable frame. After struggling last year in his brief taste of pro ball, Smith has been on a tear and has already clubbed more homers in 14 AB’s than he did all of last year. He’s a plus defender in the outfield, fast on the basepaths, and makes quality contact at the plate. His K-rate could be improved a bit, but in a small sample, he’s been nothing short of incredible.

Aidan Smith does it again! 2nd HR today. pic.twitter.com/uT4ny3oM1v — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 7, 2024

The pitching for Modesto was never going to be the calling card of the team and that’s proved true thus far. While the rotation features some intriguing young arms like Tyler Gough, Ashton Izzi, and Brody Hopkins, the pitching talent is raw and will likely take some time to refine. They should be receiving some reinforcements in the form of Walter Ford and Jeter Martinez at various points this season that will certainly provide a boost, but as of now the Nuts are looking like they’ll need to out-slug their opponent in order to win.

The Nuts square off with Lake Elsinore next week, a tough San Diego affiliate that is sure to feature plenty of talent on display every single night.

That wraps up our first recap of the season! Thanks so much for reading and as always, GOMS!