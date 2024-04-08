Running Up That Hill - Do The Mariners Need A Deal With God? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Evan James and Anders Jorstad are here on April 7th to talk about the 4-6 Seattle Mariners. The team has played just enough to give everyone a full taste of what’s to come, so how are we feeling? Have Urias and Polanco figured it out at the plate? Is Zavala as bad as he has looked so far? Will the Mariners figure out the off-speed stuff? Do they even need to? How impressed are we with Emerson Hancock’s first start? What’s the deal with all these pitching injuries? All the answers are here for your ears. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Editor’s Note: Some people mentioned the ads were cutting into discussion on the previous episode, so I alloted extra space for them here.

