12-4 was the score, Seattle’s lucky it wasn’t more

Emerson Hancock did his best.

That can be interpreted a few different ways, but the Seattle Mariners were clobbered 12-4 by the Milwaukee Brewers, the reigning NL Central champs, and ceded a second straight series to start the season at a 4-6 that looks far worse by many metrics. For Hancock, it was a second straight rough outing, despite in many ways executing almost perfectly on what he can bring to bear. For Seattle’s offense, it was another frustrating, meek afternoon punctuated only by a Julio Rodríguez laser in the first inning that stretched from a single to second base on an error, driven in by Jorge Polanco, and a late inning moonshot from Dom Canzone.

Spotted a 1-0 lead, Hancock could not hold the line, though he located all four pitches on the corners of the plate most of his outing. Struggling with a wide zone that did not give consistent space to him and catcher Seby Zavala at or below the knees, Hancock’s persistent peppering of sinkers and changeups near the knees quickly became ignorable for the Brew Crew. That, combined with multiple defensive miscues once again and a Milwaukee club that ran with impunity all afternoon, spelled disaster. Three runs crossed in the first, then again in the second. The righty posted the highest whiff rate of his career in an outing (26%) and a perfectly solid Called Strike Plus Whiff% (33%), but that only matters so much when any and all contact is crushed. A day after Scott Servais was unwilling to let Bryce Miller go through the order to face William Contreras yet again despite a low pitch count, Contreras brutalized Hancock the first, second, and third times through the order on a day where the M’s righty yielded a cargo hold full of barrels to the Brewers bats.

By the time Hancock was removed, the M’s were in an 8-2 hole that felt bigger. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse, with Collin Snider eating a line drive off his leg and being forced to leave the game, leaving an early-season M’s bullpen in the unfortunate position of needing to find innings where few could be squeezed out. In a genuinely valiant performance that earned him significant commendation postgame from the skipper, Taylor Saucedo entered and staunched the bleeding, caching a pair of Snider’s runners from a bases-loaded no out sudden entry, but otherwise working 2.2 scoreless frames to drag the M’s in proximity of Josh Rojas’ eligibility to enter.

Fans can take heart, I suppose, in that for the second time in the first 10 games of 2024, the Mariners struck out fewer times than their opponent. By the time Rojas worked his eephuses (eephi?) across the plate, the M’s were spiritually already across the border to Toronto, where hopefully customs has been holding their offense thus far this spring.