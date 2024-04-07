Mariners Game #10 Preview: 4/7/24, SEA @ MIL

.500 can be grasped today by the Seattle Mariners, who will levy Emerson Hancock against the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup of a pair of clubs giving a couple key starters days off in this getaway game.

Lineups:

Mitch Haniger and Cal Raleigh get themselves rest days against Brewers starter Colin Rea. It’ll be Seby Zavala’s thirs start of the 2024 season, the second against a right-handed pitcher. Ideally, the M’s hit parade yesterday may light a spark for the top of their order, with J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco opening the year with wRC+ in the 40s still.

We have made the following update to our lineup:



1. Dunn, 3B

2. Contreras, C

3. Adames, SS

4. Bauers, 1B

5. Hoskins, DH

6. Frelick, LF

7. Chourio, RF

8. Turang, 2B

9. Perkins, CF https://t.co/HpbbY3Eipo — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2024

On the Milwaukee end of things, Christian Yelich gets a breather, while Jake Bauers continues to be enabled in his revenge tour opportunity. Expect plenty of balls in play with Rea on the hill, which hopefully the M’s can make hay from as they did a day ago.

Game Notes:

Ty France is expected to join the team in Toronto.



Andres Munoz isn’t available today.



Ryne Stanek would handle any late-innit, high-leverage situation in the game — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 7, 2024

Additionally, Mitch Haniger is fine, just getting a scheduled day off, per Ryan Divish.

Game Info:

Start Time: 11:10 AM PT

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM