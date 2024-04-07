Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/7/24: Bryce Miller, Shane Bieber, and Spencer Strider

Pitchers! Am I right everybody??

In Mariners news...

The Mariners offense broke out in the third inning yesterday against DL Hall, and if it felt like you had not seen them do that for a long time, there’s a good reason for that.

That was the Mariners' first five-hit inning since Aug. 26 of last year vs. KC, per @alexmayer34. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 6, 2024

Rename it to Bryce Park!

Bryce Miller is the first MILLER to throw 7.0+ innings at the ballpark formerly known as Miller Park since Wade Miller on July 17, 2002. #TheMayerGWS — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) April 7, 2024

Jorge Polanco’s first homerun as a Mariner was a moonshot!

For the first time as a Mariner, @Jorge_Polanco1 has gone yard pic.twitter.com/Cn5JtSlb1d — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 7, 2024

Around the league...

Wayne Randazzo went off script and took multiple shots at MLB early on in the Angels broadcast today. Frustrated by the league’s decision to retroactively end Nolan Schanuel’s on-base streak at 30 games, Randazzo opened up with both barrels, calling out MLB for their mishandling of the Ohtani scandal, the jerseys, the onslaught of pitcher injuries, and the clown show in Oakland.

Los Angeles Angels play by play man Wayne Randazzo just lost it on Major League Baseball with an all time rant: pic.twitter.com/kOhxbmfDfU — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) April 7, 2024

Speaking of the clown show in Oakland, Randazzo wasn’t the only openly frustrated announcer yesterday. During the A’s-Tigers game, Dan Dickerson and Bobby Scales honed in on A’s owner John Fisher and his treatment of the A’s organization and their fans.

Here’s Dan Dickerson and Bobby Scales torching John Fisher and his stewardship, or lack thereof, of the A’s #RepDetroit https://t.co/pO8X19tfez pic.twitter.com/p6mULgTeRF — Bryan Del Fava (@notthefakeBDF) April 6, 2024

Yet another pitcher is going on the operating table, this time Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who just carved up the Mariners for 6 innings while apparently suffering from soreness the whole time.

Shane Bieber needs elbow surgery.



He had pain after his Opening Day start that continued through his outing in Seattle. Imaging revealed an injury to the same ligament that gave him trouble last year. Surgery was determined to be the best path forward this time. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) April 6, 2024

Spencer Strider underwent his MRI yesterday and it revealed damage to the UCL in his throwing arm.

Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2024

Jonathan Loaisiga has a UCL tear. It is unclear what the details of his operation are if he has opted to not get Tommy John, but regardless, he will be out for the rest of the season.

Jonathan Loaisiga says that he has a torn UCL and needs season-ending surgery. He said that it will not be Tommy John surgery and expected recovery is 10-12 months. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 6, 2024

The injuries to Strider and Bieber opened the doors to fans and media alike to begin loudly questioning why pitchers are getting hurt at such an alarming rate. The majority of people took aim at the pitch clock. In the comments of this Passan tweet you will see pages of replies suggesting the clock be removed. The MLBPA released a statement bluntly accusing the Commissioner’s office and the pitch clock of contributing to the decline of pitcher health.

Even some members of the media threw in their two cents on the subject, including White Sox analyst and former manager Ozzie Guillén who.... hang on..... thinks that players are to athletic now?

Ozzie might be on to something...



"You can't pull fat. I remember guys having 12 Budweisers and 3 hamburgers, and they played all year long." pic.twitter.com/QDRQJRcTjE — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 6, 2024

While I certainly don’t intend to litigate this whole situation in a series of links, I and most, if not all others within LL have strong doubts about the pitch clock’s culpability in this situation. Back in 2021 when an eerily similar conversation was happening, Tyler Glasnow was very clear about what he believed caused him to need surgery. More recently, on Tuesday the Ringer published this article by Ben Lindbergh, and while it’s a few days old, it feels important to include today. In it, Lindbergh cites several factors in the rise of pitching injuries, including an increase in “max effort pitching” and cites currently injured Mariners reliever Matt Brash as a key example. At no point is the pitch clock cited as a reason for the increase in elbow injuries. Lindbergh even goes out of his way to point out that this trend began well before it’s implementation. Furthermore, in January when Dr. James Andrews retired, he very directly outlined the issue as he saw it.

And here is what the recently retired Dr. James Andrews had to say on this topic a few months ago. (Full story here: https://t.co/x9RujnQErC) pic.twitter.com/2yABbqjRiN — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) April 6, 2024

The pitch clock might be a factor in pitcher health, but we will likely not have proof of that for years. Medical professionals have been shouting from the rooftops for years what they already knew was and is the major factor at play, and if the MLBPA, baseball media, the fans, the league office, or whoever else allow themselves to get turned away from that because “Manfred did something so it must be bad” nothing will ever get solved.

Alright today’s links hasn’t been nearly as fun as usual, but the High-A Rome Emperors, the newly renamed Atlanta Braves affiliate, are here to fix that.

Low-A Rome switched nicknames from the Braves to the Emperors. The new mascot is a penguin. The players waddle when they make a nice play. pic.twitter.com/7aBscN8Z3H — Scott Lucas (@scottrlucas) April 6, 2024

While on the record, players have mostly gone quiet about the new jerseys after initially sounding off about the change at the start of Spring Training. Off the record is another story.

Sometimes it really is just as simple as a change of scenery.

Joey Bart went to Pittsburgh and homered right away pic.twitter.com/ZUyoWBY8Kn — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 6, 2024

Nick’s pick...

