There have been many kings in the history of our kingdom. Many ruled justly and wisely, executing the law of the land and protected the people. Under their stewardship, our great nation prospered. Yet many others ruled wickley and poorly. Under them our people suffered, and foreign armies struck us down. Sadly the dark times have often outnumbered the good. But any king’s reign is temporary. Just as a good king eventually gives way to a bad king, so too does a bad king eventually lose out to a good one.

It is the in between moments, the succession, that interests us today. For tonight, we prospered under the reign of noble King Bryce Miller, who led us into the fields of that mystical land “Milwaukee.” That land is currently under the authority of a cadet branch of our dynasty. Formerly the Pilots, they now call themselves the Brewers. It is an ignoble thing to fight kin, but sometimes it needs must be done.

King Miller led us in today after the previous invasion, led by King Gilbert, ended in disaster. The Lord Muñoz allowed an enemy army to walk past him and surround our forces, necessitating a withdraw. The good King Miller studied this defeat, and brought with him two new plans.

The first was to use Gilbert’s secret weapon, the splitter. King Miller used the splitter to devastating effect, and ate threw the Milwaukee army like it was nothing.

It was under King Miller’s leadership that our forces were able to take the battle directly to the ruler of Milwaukee. DL Hall was young to be a king, and that youth was on display tonight. While King Hall had some success, our brave army was resilient, and refused to go down to his slings and arrows. Instead, they charged Hall’s defenses, and the Milwaukee garrison was unable to stop our noble knights.

Keep the line moving pic.twitter.com/t3k4qlXNff — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 6, 2024

While our armies pushed ahead, King Miller held back the brewers, preventing them from maneuvering into an advantageous position. Only three Brewers hit well enough to fight through the vanguard, and a single other troop walked into attacking position. King Miller’s ability to keep them contained was unparalleled. Inspired by his effort, the knight Jorge Polanco, who recently joined the court, launched a daring raid deep into enemy territory, his first such success of the campaign.

For the first time as a Mariner, @Jorge_Polanco1 has gone yard pic.twitter.com/Cn5JtSlb1d — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 7, 2024

Yet while he was doing that, trouble was brewing at camp. King Miller unexpectedly abdicated the throne. After 7 innings of campaigning and just 78 pitches, he left command of the attack to Lord Regent Austin Voth. Voth is a good fighter but is not a leader. He immediately allowed Milwaukee knights Turang and Chourio to reclaim half of the captured territory.

After this, the council met and voted to replace Voth with a new regent, Gabe Speier. Speier was able to slow the Brewers’ counterattack, but not halt it. Rhys Hoskins valiantly sacrificed himself to save William Contreras, and suddenly it seemed like the knights of Milwaukee would repeat their success from the previous campaign. A third regent, Trent Thornton was able to put a stop to this attack, but the Brewers would get one more chance before the battle was done.

It is this moment, when the future of both the campaign and the kingdom were at risk that hedge knight Luis Urías, in honor of the late King Miller, led a surprise attack while the Brewers were regrouping. This raid reclaimed some of the lost territory from the start of the succession crisis.

Buoyed by the success of Urías, the great lords of Seattle met one final time to decide who would lead them in the final attack. They chose a surprising man: the man who failed to stop Milwaukee last night, the Lord Muñoz. But Muñoz’s skills as a leader were famous, and he had previously led Seattle to great success. Tonight, he would get a chance to redeem himself. Which he did, dispatching the Milwaukee counterattack with just 13 arrow shots, slaying three of their knights.

The succession is always a dangerous thing. The people can never be sure that the one stepping in to lead them can truly lead them to greatness. It is a time when ineffectual leaders can usurp power and lead the kingdom into ignominious defeat. But it is also a time where talented leaders can complete a meteoric rise. The times of greatest peril also contain the opportunity for the greatest victory

After yesterday’s defeat and today’s victory, tomorrow will play host to the final battle between our two great kingdoms. Emerson Hancock will take the throne. How will he lead us?