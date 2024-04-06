Mariners Game #9 Preview: 4/6/24, SEA @ MIL

Re-run it in Milwaukee, with the Mariners hopefully winning and outpacing the sausages.

Lineups:

Back at it for another round in Milwaukee. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/T34ITigJOz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 6, 2024

Samad Taylor is getting the start in left field with D-Mo taking over for Ty France at first base. Luis Urías aside, there’s some good speed at the bottom of the lineup.

They’ll have to content with DL Hall, who’s Savant page, despite only throwing 19.1 innings last year, is scary red.

Game Info:

Start Time: 4:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: Seattle Sports 710am