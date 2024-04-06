 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Game #9 Preview: 4/6/24, SEA @ MIL

How about better.

By John Trupin
Seattle Mariners v Milwaukee Brewers

Re-run it in Milwaukee, with the Mariners hopefully winning and outpacing the sausages.

Lineups:

Samad Taylor is getting the start in left field with D-Mo taking over for Ty France at first base. Luis Urías aside, there’s some good speed at the bottom of the lineup.

They’ll have to content with DL Hall, who’s Savant page, despite only throwing 19.1 innings last year, is scary red.

Baseball Savant

Game Info:

Start Time: 4:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: Seattle Sports 710am

