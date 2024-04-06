 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/24: Ty France, Spencer Strider, and Trevor Story

Another star pitcher in injury limbo...when will this end?

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks and happy Saturday! Here’s to hoping the M’s can get things back in order today. Until then, here’s the news.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, Ty France was placed on the paternity list with his wife going into labor, and is expected to miss the entire Milwaukee series.
  • Congratulations to the Mariners production team!

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Matthew Roberson at GQ caught up with Seattle basketball legend Sue Bird to get to know more about her post-retirement life.

