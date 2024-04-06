Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/6/24: Ty France, Spencer Strider, and Trevor Story

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Here’s to hoping the M’s can get things back in order today. Until then, here’s the news.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, Ty France was placed on the paternity list with his wife going into labor, and is expected to miss the entire Milwaukee series.
- Congratulations to the Mariners production team!
The @Mariners content team was nominated for two Northwest Regional Emmy Awards:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 5, 2024
Branded Content (Short Form) - Past Presents Future: Our City Connect Uniform is Here
Sports Open/Tease - Félix Hernández Mariners Hall of Fame Ceremony Tribute Video
- The Mariners released reliever Sean Poppen, who had been in spring training on a minor league deal.
Around the league...
- A few major players suffered injuries yesterday: Trevor Story exited a game with pain in his left shoulder; Spencer Strider will undergo an MRI on his elbow today after having lower velocity in yesterday’s start; and Luis Robert, Jr. left a game due to a hip injury.
- For those of you who enjoy tracking the City Connect jerseys as they come out, check out what the Phillies have on tap.
- The Dodgers are taking the steps to make things right with the fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball, inviting her to a special on-field experience, reports Sam Blum at The Athletic. ($)
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what was going through José Altuve’s head when he attempted to jump over a ground ball on the base paths and then kicked it anyway.
- Fangraphs announced some updates to their WAR formula.
- These are some pretty rad shoes.
Juan Soto's New York-themed cleats for his Bronx debut are next level— MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2024
Featuring everything from nods to Times Square and the Brooklyn Bridge -- they even have blue light-up laces pic.twitter.com/BBguq1HejS
Anders’ picks...
- Matthew Roberson at GQ caught up with Seattle basketball legend Sue Bird to get to know more about her post-retirement life.
