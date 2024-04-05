Mariners Open A Tale of Two Logans, Fall Asleep While Reading, Lose 5-6

I have never, ever enjoyed reading Charles Dickens. As someone who started out as a Literature major in college, this often put me at odds with the required coursework and reading expected of young book nerds. I simply cannot find a way to rally my brain cells into proper enough order to get through more than a chapter at a time. And retaining that info? Fuhgeddaboudit. Sparknotes saved my attention-deficient brain on multiple occasions when Dickens brought his moor-meditating ass to the table.

I labored through Great Expectations. I spent countless minutes that felt like hours that felt like months mired in the tiresome diegesis of Oliver Twist. Most relevant to the baseball game that the Seattle Mariners played today, though, is that I could barely manage to get through even the first 50 pages of A Tale of Two Cities. And thus, I have no room nor ability to deliver an intelligent extended metaphor on the French (??) Revolution that ties in Logan Gilbert’s duality to you tonight.

Perhaps the metaphor would also be about the glittering of hope that we were given at the end of the game, the suggestion of a happy ending that popped its head up before fate cruelly snatched it back. Is that Dickensian? I don’t really know. I don’t really make it to the end of his books. Feels Dickensian.

Anyways, this game hurt in several ways, but “best of Logans, worst of Logans, etc.” is what I’m walking away from this game with stuck in my craw.

Going against Freddy Peralta, the heir apparent to acedom in Milwaukee, Logan was going to need ace stuff of his own to keep the Mariners alive. It’s not that Logan didn’t have his ace stuff. It’s a little more frustrating than that.

There were times that Logan looked unhittable. After all, he finished the night with 13 whiffs and a 35% CSW%. Those are both good numbers! His slider had a 45% whiff rate, which we like quite a bit. The splitter showed some real life, diving down and away, eluding bats at a 50% rate.

However, there are also, of course, the tribulations. Gilbert made too many mistakes today, hanging breaking pitches and fastballs alike.

You can see here that there’s more than a few pitches thrown right to the heart of the plate, including several sliders, two of which were jacked for home runs to the upper deck.

Christian MF Yelich

The location of this pitch in particular wasn’t as egregious as some others, but this is the one I had to clip because good lord, did Yelich get into that one or what?

In total, Gilbert gave up three solo home runs and another run on a double to Bryce Turang (son of former Mariner, Brian Turang) in the second inning, leaving the game in the sixth inning having given up four runs, all earned.

Like I mentioned above, this outing felt especially frustrating for Mariners fans because there were times Gilbert flashed some really nasty stuff. He had some splitters disappearing on hitters and missing bats, even if his control of the pitch left something to be desired. He racked up seven strikeouts, versus just the one walk. There were stretches where he was nailing the corners with his slider and batters were dispatched with Hermesian swiftness.

When he was replaced by Cody Bolton in the 6th inning, he was in line to take the loss. However, in a most barbaric turn of events, the Mariners scored runs.

After being mostly neutralized by Peralta’s nasty low slot fastball/sweeper combo, in the sixth inning they built up some momentum (and importantly, some fun) for the first time in what feels like games. After Crawford and Julio got aboard with a bloop and Julio’s best Ty France impression (HBP), we saw three consecutive RBIs from Cal and the Mitches.

Mitch (first of his name) managed to turn on a fastball to score JP from second.

Mitch Haniger gets the Mariners on the board!

Mitch (first of his sauce) had a very Professional At-Bat, working a 2-2 count into a sac fly to deep center field, and clearing the way for Cal to rip a first-pitch fastball straight into the outfield wall.

Cal Raleigh jumps all over a first-pitch fastball and scorches it 109.8 mph off the right-field wall to tie this game at 3-3 here in the 6th inning.



Cal Raleigh jumps all over a first-pitch fastball and scorches it 109.8 mph off the right-field wall to tie this game at 3-3 here in the 6th inning.

And that'll do it tonight for Freddy Peralta, who was on cruise control until just a few moments ago.

We collectively sat forward just a bit more on our seats. Not quite to the edge of our seats - that would come later, in the top of the ninth inning as, down by two runs, a most unlikely trio of heroes was born.

Dylan Moore turned an 0-2 count into a 7-pitch at-bat before poking a single off of impressive reliever Abner Uribe. Samad Taylor, making his Mariners debut, turned a slider into another single (Samad Heads, rise up).

Presented a moment, Luis Urías stepped up from the dark.

This ground-rule double was actually a slight bit of misfortune, as it prevented speedy Samad from coming around to score and giving the Mariners three outs to get the go-ahead run, instead keeping him at third base.

Julio did drive him in on a ground ball to shortstop, but with the Mariners sent down after that, we were left there, edge of our seats, in a tie game, going into the bottom of the ninth inning. With star closer Andrés Muñoz coming up to pitch, things felt within reach. Exciting, even!

Unfortunately, it went a little something like this:

You know what four walks in one frame of a tie game means? A walk-off walk.

How Dickensian.