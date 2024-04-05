Mariners Game #8 Preview: 4/5/24, SEA @ MIL

After an off day to stew on a couple of uninspiring losses to the Guardians, the Mariners are embarking on their first road trip of the year, and their first stop will be Milwaukee to face off against the Brewers. For the M’s, it’s their first visit to American Family Field since 2019.

Lineups:

The Mariners are posting a bottom-third of the lineup that gives me shades of 2013 but I will try to manage my pessimism.

The Brewers’ bats are looking strong and should present a challenge for Logan Gilbert. The young Jackson Chourio will be an exciting watch.

Gilbert will look to build off of a scintillating season debut in which he went seven innings, while allowing just one run. You may also have noticed the absence of one Ty France, and that’s because this morning, he went on the paternity list in the wake of the birth of his first child. Congratulations to the Frances! The speedy Samad Taylor was recalled from Tacoma to take Ty’s spot on the roster. Look for a potential late-game debut from the young infielder.

On This Day in Mariners History

· 1978 - Joe DiMaggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Mariners win the home opener 3-2 over Minnesota.

· 1999 - Carlos Guillen hits his first Major League home run in the club’s season opener off Chicago’s James Baldwin. Ken Griffey Jr. hits his seventh career opening night home run, the second-highest total in Major League history.

· 2000 - Jay Buhner smacks a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the season in Seattle’s 9-3 win over Boston.

· 2010 - Mariners beat Oakland 5-3 on Opening Day. Ken Griffey Jr. becomes 27th player in Major League history to play in 4 decades.

· 2010 - Chone Figgins becomes the first player in Mariner history to record a multi steal game on opening day. He stole 3 bases.

· 2014 - Felix Hernandez allows 1 run (a solo HR to Jed Lowrie to lead off the 9th inning) to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 win over the A’s and improve to 4-1 to open the season. Dustin Ackley (2-run) and Abraham Almonte (solo) both homered in the 3-run 5th inning to account for all the scoring. This marks the second time that Felix has won both of his first two starts to open the season (last in 2007).