After a lackluster and sloppy start to the season, the Mariners head out on their first road trip of the year, taking them through Milwaukee and Toronto. This series also begins a stretch of 24 games in which Seattle will face six different National League opponents and just two from the American League. That gives these next few weeks some relatively low stakes since the majority of their opponents won’t be competing in the crowded AL playoff picture. It’s the perfect opportunity to find their stride.

At a Glance Mariners Brewers Mariners Brewers Game 1 Friday, April 5 | 5:10 pm RHP Logan Gilbert RHP Freddy Peralta 45% 55% Game 2 Saturday, April 6 | 4:10 pm RHP Bryce Miller LHP DL Hall 47% 53% Game 3 Sunday, April 7 | 11:10 am RHP Emerson Hancock RHP Colin Rea 46% 54%

Team Overview Overview Brewers Mariners Edge Overview Brewers Mariners Edge Batting (wRC+) 92 (13th in NL) 107 (6th in AL) Mariners Fielding (FRV) 44 (1st) 20 (2nd) Brewers Starting Pitching (FIP-) 99 (7th) 94 (3rd) Mariners Bullpen (FIP-) 91 (5th) 91 (4th) Mariners

It was a weird offseason for the Brewers. They had their longtime manager Craig Counsell hired away from them by the division rival Cubs and traded their best pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Orioles. As a small market team that’s been hugely successful recently despite their meager resources, this season seems more like a retooling year so they can continue to sustain their success into the future. Because they play in the NL Central, even a year in which they’re looking to step back presents them with pretty decent odds of making their sixth postseason appearance in the last seven years.

Brewers Lineup Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Jackson Chourio RF R 583 17.8% 7.4% 0.185 112 William Contreras C R 611 20.6% 10.3% 0.169 124 Christian Yelich LF L 632 22.2% 12.3% 0.169 122 Willy Adames SS R 638 25.9% 11.1% 0.190 94 Rhys Hoskins DH R 672 25.1% 10.7% 0.216 122 Sal Frelick CF L 223 16.6% 12.6% 0.105 92 Jake Bauers 1B L 272 34.9% 9.9% 0.211 89 Joey Ortiz 3B L 389 17.7% 8.2% 0.186 121 Brice Turang 2B L 448 21.0% 8.5% 0.082 60

The Brewers made one splashy move in free agency this offseason, signing Rhys Hoskins to a two-year deal with plenty of incentives and options. He had missed all of last season thanks to an unfortunate spring knee injury but he’s come out of gate strong this year looking healthy and no worse for wear. Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Willy Adames, and Hoskins form a pretty solid core for the lineup but Milwaukee is hoping to develop another pillar for that group. Jackson Chourio only turned 20 last month but he’s already making an impact in the big leagues. Considered one of the very best prospects in baseball since making the stateside jump from the DSL in 2022, he’s a true five tool player who should become the foundation for the Brewers into the foreseeable future.

Probable Pitchers

Updated Stuff+ Explainer

RHP Freddy Peralta IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 165 2/3 30.9% 7.9% 16.0% 41.7% 3.86 3.85 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 51.2% 94.4 117 137 112 0.286 Changeup 14.6% 88.6 50 102 88 0.277 Curveball 12.5% 77.0 85 108 114 0.255 Slider 21.7% 82.4 115 131 127 0.301

After being overshadowed by Burnes and Brandon Woodruff for his entire career, Freddy Peralta finally has the opportunity to show that he’s able to lead a rotation on his own. When he’s been healthy, he’s proven that he’s one of the best strikeout artists in the game. Last year, he got off to a rough start; both his ERA and FIP were up over 4.50 through May, but dropped below 3.50 through the rest of the season. His fastball enjoyed a two tick bump over what he was averaging in 2022, up to a career-high 94.4 mph. His low arm slot and huge carry make that pitch nearly impossible to square up when it’s located up in the zone. He also possesses three secondary offerings that generate huge whiff rates. He’s been a bit homer prone in the past, especially if he lets his fastball eat too much of the zone.

LHP DL Hall IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 49 32.3% 13.8% 18.9% 41.8% 4.22 4.72

DL Hall was one of the prize prospects that came back to Milwaukee in the big Corbin Burnes trade. While he was coming up through the Orioles organization, he was pegged as a reliever because of his issues commanding his deep repertoire and numerous health setbacks prevented him from developing as quickly. The Brewers have every incentive to try and let him develop as a starter since he’s essentially replacing their ace in their rotation. He has a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider and changeup and it all comes out of a pretty funky arm slot. The stuff is unquestionably good, the only question is if he has any ability to locate it where he wants.

RHP Colin Rea IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 124 2/3 21.3% 7.4% 16.9% 43.8% 4.55 4.90 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 19.2% 93.2 82 125 77 0.283 Sinker 29.9% 92.6 96 88 85 0.347 Cutter 26.5% 86.7 87 120 108 0.376 Splitter 5.6% 86.0 62 60 74 0.416 Curveball 7.7% 78.7 101 71 135 0.237 Sweeper 11.1% 83.1 97 102 125 0.207

Colin Rea’s baseball journey has taken him from a prospect with San Diego to Japan in two separate stints and finally to Milwaukee. As an innings-eating back-end starter, he was perfectly functional last year. After struggling through so many injuries during the early part of his career, the fact that he made 22 healthy starts was a success all on its own. His repertoire is six pitches deep with a trio of fastballs making up the bulk of his mix. He also possesses two different breaking balls and a rarely used splitter. His secondary offerings really aren’t that bad, but he leans on his sinker, cutter, and four-seamer far too much to be truly effective.

The Big Picture:

The AL West Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Angels 4-2 0.667 -- L-W-W-W-W Rangers 4-2 0.667 -- W-L-W-L-W Mariners 3-4 0.429 1.5 W-L-W-L-L Astros 2-5 0.286 2.5 L-L-W-L-W Athletics 1-6 0.143 3.5 L-W-L-L-L

The Astros finally got into the win column by tossing a no-hitter on Monday and a one hitter on Wednesday. Unfortunately, their bullpen coughed up another lead on Tuesday and is now responsible for all five of their losses. The Rangers won two of three from the Rays earlier this week and these two Texas teams will match up in a four-game, wrap around series this weekend. Thanks to a three-game sweep of the Marlins, the Angels temporarily find themselves tied for first place in the division; they’ll host the Red Sox over the weekend.