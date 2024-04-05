FanPost Friday: Fanatics MLB uniforms progress report

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Sorry to have missed last week’s post, but the plan is to return to the usual weekly FPF postings that y’all have grown accustomed to. So on that note, we won’t be talking just about the Mariners this week, but instead we’re taking another look at the ongoing slow motion calamity and clusterf*ck that is the rollout of the new MLB uniforms designed by Nike and newly manufactured by Fanatics. That’s right, folks, it’s another uniform aesthetics week here at FPF and boy do I have some grievances.

We’re two weeks into the season and so we’ve been able to see the real, non-Spring Training versions of the MLB uniforms in action. Was all the preseason hemming (pun not intended) and hawing about the quality of fabric and horrendous design of name plates and numbers justified? In one word, absolutely.

The first Mariners related thing that comes to mind (besides the delay of the Sunday cream uniforms, more on that later), was on Opening Day when we had two recent Mariners legends return for pre-game ceremonies and both were forced to wear new versions of their Mariners uniforms. There was just something particularly offensive and galling about seeing Félix Hernández and Nelson Cruz wear these cheap, knock-off looking versions of their classic home white Mariners jerseys. Let’s compare.

The new:

The old:

The new:

The old:

There is just no comparison. The previous number and name plates were far superior from an aesthetic angle with the colors and hand-stitching and from a legibility/visibility angle, which probably affects more people with less-than-perfect eye sight a lot more than we realize. They look bad on TV and they look worse in person.

As mentioned, there was a delay in getting the Sunday cream uniforms to the Mariners in time to wear last Sunday. This happened with the teal uniforms last year, as well, as the team didn’t wear them for the first month of the 2023 season. First of all, manufacturing and supply chain delays are a side effect of a global economy in which almost nothing is built from scratch in the United States, do not get into the politics of that in the comments, please and thank you. Secondly, y’all (Fanatics) had ONE job and they continue to blow it. It makes no sense. And of course, the Mariners are not the only team to be dealing with shipping delays across the league.

The Rangers will not be wearing their city connect uniforms tonight. They haven’t received them yet, so they will wear regular home whites.



The other five uniform sets are in though, so powder blue Sunday is a full send. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) April 5, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without their victory blue jerseys "until June."



The Seattle Mariners are also waiting for their cream jerseys to arrive.



According to reports, Fanatics cannot ship them until they get them in stock. pic.twitter.com/zqDYZ5hSkH — Kyle Corwin (@kylecorwintakes) April 3, 2024

It’s all so deeply, deeply unserious. And the number one question that I cannot seem to find even a complicated answer to is, WHY? The change was surely fueled by financial reasons, but the specifics remain murky. And look, baseball is still being played as usual. This is obviously not a deal-breaker when it comes to my baseball fandom, but I will say that the new bad uniforms honestly do detract slightly from my enjoyment of watching just any random baseball game. MLB uniforms used to the peak of sports uniform aesthetics in my opinion, maybe rivaled only by hockey uniforms (which are also about to be nuked by Fanatics). Turning on a random game between the Diamondbacks and Cubs was, if nothing else, a interesting uniform matchup. Seeing the Atlanta road greys face off against Mariners teal or Dodger home whites versus Cardinals road greys was just one of the little joys that came along with being a baseball fan for me.

Sweat stains. Mismatching grays. Small letters on the back.



The start of the MLB season has exposed even more design flaws in the new uniforms.@stephenjnesbitt and @TylerKepner on Nike searching for solutions ⤵️https://t.co/lQHjgqWCHf — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 4, 2024

Let’s hit some quick polls!

No specific prompt today other than to feel free to air grievances and gnash teeth about the new uniforms in the comments. Let it all out!

Have a great weekend and let’s hope the Mariners can string some wins together on the first road trip of the season.