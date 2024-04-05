Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/24: Jhonathan Díaz, Eury Pérez, and the Not-Sacramento Athletics

Good day everyone and happy Friday! Let’s kick off the day with some news from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners seem to have identified a much more exciting Tommy Milone replacement.
What a start by Jhonathan Diaz! Final line: 6IP, 6H, 0R, 0BB, 10K, 82 pitches, 57 strikes. #Dealing pic.twitter.com/w8EdT5aUys— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 5, 2024
- One more reminder to get in on this awesome cause!
Help raise funds for Team Okanogan Animal Rescue!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 4, 2024
On April 11, join Skip, @jp_crawford and Cal Raleigh for an evening of baseball, food, drinks and more.
Bid on great items including a private fishing trip with Luis Castillo, autographed Ichiro jersey and cruise along Lake… pic.twitter.com/YW6RFr9RX4
Around the league...
- Eury Pérez, the Marlins young, talented right-handed starter, will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of action for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
- Ben Lindbergh at the Ringer wonders what the league will do about the sharp recent rise in pitcher injuries around baseball.
- So, um...I guess that means they’ll have to get new road jerseys.
The Athletics will have no city attached to their name during their time in Sacramento— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 4, 2024
They will just be called "The Athletics" or "The A's"
(via @EvanDrellich) pic.twitter.com/BEOrGbvqeg
- With players continuing to complain about the quality of their jerseys this year, Nike is scrambling to address player concerns — or at the very least, mitigate the PR nightmare. Stephen J. Nesbitt and Tyler Kepner at The Athletic have the report. ($)
- Sam Blum at The Athletic spoke to the person who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run ball as a Dodger, a conversation which revealed the dark underbelly of the home run ball negotiation game.
Anders’ picks...
- Get ready for more Dune!
‘DUNE: MESSIAH’ is officially in development at Legendary.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2024
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/P9s4cBQVMO
