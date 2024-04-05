 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/5/24: Jhonathan Díaz, Eury Pérez, and the Not-Sacramento Athletics

It’s not getting any easier to be a professional pitcher.

By Anders Jorstad
Good day everyone and happy Friday! Let’s kick off the day with some news from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners seem to have identified a much more exciting Tommy Milone replacement.
Around the league...

  • Eury Pérez, the Marlins young, talented right-handed starter, will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of action for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
  • Ben Lindbergh at the Ringer wonders what the league will do about the sharp recent rise in pitcher injuries around baseball.
  • So, um...I guess that means they’ll have to get new road jerseys.
  • With players continuing to complain about the quality of their jerseys this year, Nike is scrambling to address player concerns — or at the very least, mitigate the PR nightmare. Stephen J. Nesbitt and Tyler Kepner at The Athletic have the report. ($)
  • Sam Blum at The Athletic spoke to the person who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run ball as a Dodger, a conversation which revealed the dark underbelly of the home run ball negotiation game.

Anders’ picks...

