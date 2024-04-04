April Cold Showers - Are the Strikeouts Real? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Evan James and here with Kate Preusser on April 3rd to dissect the early returns of the 3-4 Mariners. A forgettable day on offense, defense and from stalwart George Kirby renders discussion of the immediate unpalatable, so the crew takes a more holistic view. What do we make of the early strikeout issues? Are these ghosts of 2022 coming home to roost or a whole new strain? Will Luis Urias or Dom Canzone shake out of their deep funk? But most important of all, what has gone right so far that we can feel good about? The answers: Julio walk-off wins, Bryce Miller’s new pitch and the specific role of Josh Rojas (current Mariners ERA leader). Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

