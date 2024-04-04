Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/4/24: Jonatan Clase, Josh Jung, and Julio Teheran

Good morning everyone! It’s the first off-day of the season for the Mariners, and boy do we need it. But if you feel the need to scratch that baseball itch, we’ve got the cure: some fresh news from around the league!

In Mariners news...

The Mariners officially unveiled their 2024 Opening Day rosters for their full-season minor league affiliates (click to view the Travelers, AquaSox, and Nuts).

After a strong start to the season in Tacoma, Jonatan Clase may be on the shelf for a little. Also, so long to Cory Abbott.

Rainiers roster news: OF Jonatan Clase jammed a finger sliding and is out for a bit, so Curtis Washington Jr. has joined the team from Class-A Modesto. RHP Cory Abbott has been released after just one appearance. — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) April 3, 2024

Around the league...

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will miss 8-10 weeks while recovering from wrist surgery.

The A’s may have finally found themselves a temporary home for the medium-term future.

BREAKING:



The Oakland A’s and Sacramento are finalizing an agreement to play temporarily in the capital city beginning next season.



There will likely be an official announcement as soon as tomorrow or Friday.



This story is developing… — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) April 4, 2024

The Mets are signing right-hander Julio Teheran to fill in for the ailing Tylor Megill.

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander will make his first rehab start on Sunday as he makes his way back from shoulder inflammation.

Geoff Pontes at Baseball America made his breakout prospect picks for the 2024 season, highlighting a pair of Mariners farmhands. ($)

Not only was Alex Verdugo forced to shave off his facial hair when he joined the Yankees, now his manager is telling him he can only wear one chain around his neck at a time.

