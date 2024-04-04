Previewing the 2024 Mariners MiLB affiliates rosters

Happy almost MiLB Opening Day! While we always follow the minor leagues fairly closely here at the site, this year we’re particularly enthusiastic about some of the talent in the system and excited to watch the careers of these young Mariners progress. Below is a quick overview of the affiliates, in descending order, including players to watch and links to their schedules. If you for some reason don’t have the time or inclination to watch four minor league games a day, check here on Mondays for our minor-league roundup, where we’ll summarize the last series for each affiliate for you.

If you do want to fire up some affiliate games—something that becomes extra appealing when the big-league club is slumping, if we’re being honest—you can stream audio of the games for free using the MiLB app, but it’s much more fun to watch on MiLB TV, where almost every game will be broadcast. If you already have MLB TV, it’s easy to add on MiLB TV, and comes at a discount. You can also follow @MiLBMariners or @MsPlayerDev on all the major social platforms for highlights of big plays from the games; it’s worth following both, as MiLB Mariners will tweet out the scores of each affiliate game, and the official Player Dev account often has behind-the-scenes footage or interviews with players.

Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers

Tacoma’s season is already underway, having opened at home against Oklahoma City (who have dropped the Dodgers name and are officially playing this year as “The Oklahoma City Baseball Club”, yuck) with a 2-1 series win. They’re currently in Salt Lake playing the Angels affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.

There’s a little more prospect power in Tacoma than in years past, with Ryan Bliss, Jonatan Clase, and Cade Marlowe all in Tacoma; all three also represent legitimate to super-legitimate threats on the bases. On the pitching staff, watch for which pitchers are making improvements and putting themselves into the conversation for a call-up to the bigs when injuries or ineffectiveness inevitably sap Seattle’s staff.

Find the 2024 Tacoma Rainiers schedule here

If you haven’t been to a game at Cheney yet, you should definitely carve out some time and do it. It’s affordable family fun and the in-game experience is one not to be missed. The Rainiers will return from their trip to Salt Lake on April 9 and start a new homestand against Reno.

Double-A Arkansas Travelers

Seattle’s only affiliate that plays in a different time zone, Travs games usually start around 4 or 5 Seattle time, making it a great way to close out your least productive hour of work.

What the Travs lack in overall prospect power they make up in having the top-ranked players in the system, including the one-two punch of Cole Young and Harry Ford, as well as Tyler Locklear. RHP Logan Evans is also making the big jump to Arkansas; he’s the most intriguing starting pitching prospect in the system right now in terms of both stuff and proximity, and had a coming-out party this spring where he attracted some national attention. Reid VanScoter also moves up from Everett and will get a chance to test his crafty-lefty stuff against more advanced hitters.

Find the 2024 Arkansas Travelers schedule here

High-A Everett AquaSox

It’s still weird to type “High-A Everett” and the future of the ballpark remains clouded, as more advanced hitters threaten to make the tiny confines of Funko Field downright laughable. What doesn’t change is the passion of the fanbase, true MiLB die-hards who are deeply invested in their team; even as the faces of the players who pass through change, the season ticket holders remain constant.

The AquaSox start on the road this year, but will have their home opener on Tuesday the 9th against Eugene.

Being truthful, Everett isn’t going to start out as the most compelling of the affiliates, with a handful of returners. One to watch is 2023 second-rounder 3B Ben Williamson, who was off to a hot start last year before being sidelined with injury but made a strong impression in spring training; he can really, really hit, and probably won’t be in Everett for too long, so get out to see him while you can. Shortstop Axel Sánchez was also slowed by injury last year and had a poor season overall after a strong full-season debut at Modesto; he also played well at spring training and will look for a rebound year in the Northwest League. 1B Gabe Moncada moves up from Modesto and will bring some thump to the AquaSox lineup.

The pitching staff might hold more intrigue than the offense: Michael Morales finally moves up after two years in Low-A, and will bring with him several other members of the Cal League Champion Modesto pitching staff, including some 2023 draftees like Brandyn Garcia and Ryan Hawks. Expect the composition of this team overall to change drastically as players earn promotions from Modesto, but probably not until mid-summer.

Find the 2024 Everett AquaSox schedule here

Low-A Modesto Nuts

The Nuts are the reigning Cal League champions and will be fearsome opponents until players start getting promoted. Watch them early and enjoy the highest density of young talent in the system.

There is talent everywhere you look on this Modesto roster, starting in the outfield, which houses the charisma-factory known as Lazaro Montes, everyone’s sexy 2024 breakout pick Jonny Farmelo, and underrated, under-the-radar contact monster Aidan Smith. 2023 draftee Carson Jones will also get his first taste of full-season ball. The prospect parade doesn’t stop there, with the infield featuring Michael Arroyo, Colt Emerson, and Tai Peete (although he saw most reps as a DH during spring training), with Luis Suisbel, who also had a strong spring where he reported to camp lighter and leaner and Milkar Perez holding down the corners.

That high-powered offense is going to need to prop up the pitching, which might be...adventurous at times, with several young pitchers making their first trip to full-season ball. One to watch is 2023 draftee Brody Hopkins, who brings plus athleticism and a funky delivery; also keep an eye out for a possible Jeter Martinez promotion later in the summer.

Find the 2024 Modesto Nuts schedule here

The Dominican Summer League (DSL), where most of Seattle’s 2024 international signings will play, will start later this summer. As for the Arizona Complex League, highly-ranked prospect Felnin Celesten will be along with pitching prospect Jeter Martinez, that league will get underway on May 4 this year, rather than mid-June as it has in the past, and run until late July, at which time players can be transferred to Low-A or just kept in the complex playing in informal games. This is beneficial for players because it will keep them out of the extreme heat in Arizona in August.