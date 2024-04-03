Mariners Game #7 Preview: 4/3/24: SEA vs CLE

It’s game three of three with the Seattle Mariners welcoming the Cleveland Guardians into T-Mobile Park, and the winner of today’s game will take the series. Yesterday’s match-up was billed as a potential pitching duel between established vets Bieber and Castillo (but ended up being a different kind of warfare), and today is the youth movement version of that match-up with Cleveland’s sophomore Logan Allen working the mound across from Seattle’s George Kirby, entering his third year.

Lineups:

Today is a day game following a night game and so that means Seby Zavala gets the start at the backstop instead of Raleigh, and from what we’ve seen so far of his defense and ability to catch baserunners in his web, Kirby will be in fine hands. As far as the bat, well, he’s batting ninth. In the seven hole and moving through the turnstile that is the 2024 left field is Dylan Moore, and continuing the “I hope the bats justify the defense” platoon experiment at third base, today we see Luis Urías get the start there.

The Guardians are trotting out a fairly different lineup from yesterday, with some name and position swapping. José Ramírez gets the start at DH, with Gabriel Arias taking his starting spot at third. Yesterday’s DH, Bo Naylor, gets the start at catcher, and yesterday’s catcher, Austin Hedges, is not in today’s starting lineup. Estevan Florial gets the start at center, which yesterday was Tyler Freeman.

Game Info:

Game Time: First pitch at 1:10 Pacific.

TV: ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith

On this day in Mariners history: