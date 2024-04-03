Mariners Game #7 Preview: 4/3/24: SEA vs CLE

It’s game three of three with the Seattle Mariners welcoming the Cleveland Guardians into T-Mobile Park, and the winner of today’s game will take the series. Yesterday’s match-up was billed as a potential pitching duel between established vets Bieber and Castillo (but ended up being a different kind of warfare), and today is the youth movement version of that match-up with Cleveland’s sophomore Logan Allen working the mound across from Seattle’s George Kirby, entering his third year.
Lineups:
Today is a day game following a night game and so that means Seby Zavala gets the start at the backstop instead of Raleigh, and from what we’ve seen so far of his defense and ability to catch baserunners in his web, Kirby will be in fine hands. As far as the bat, well, he’s batting ninth. In the seven hole and moving through the turnstile that is the 2024 left field is Dylan Moore, and continuing the “I hope the bats justify the defense” platoon experiment at third base, today we see Luis Urías get the start there.
Series finale ! #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/GhV2z7YfTj— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 3, 2024
The Guardians are trotting out a fairly different lineup from yesterday, with some name and position swapping. José Ramírez gets the start at DH, with Gabriel Arias taking his starting spot at third. Yesterday’s DH, Bo Naylor, gets the start at catcher, and yesterday’s catcher, Austin Hedges, is not in today’s starting lineup. Estevan Florial gets the start at center, which yesterday was Tyler Freeman.
Getaway day!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uOf5TGo76i— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 3, 2024
Game Info:
Game Time: First pitch at 1:10 Pacific.
TV: ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers
Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith
On this day in Mariners history:
- 2021 – Chris Flexen tosses 5 scoreless innings in his Mariners debut, Taylor Trammell records his first MLB hit in 4-0 win against the Giants.
- 2006 - Kenji Johjima becomes the first Japanese catcher to start a major league game. In Seattle’s 5-3 loss to the Angels, the Mariners’ 30-year old backstop homers for his first career hit.
- 2001 - Edgar Martinez singles to right field off Oakland’s Jeff Tam. The base hit was number 1,743 of his career, making him the franchise leader in hits (Ken Griffey Jr./1742).
- 1998 - In an 11-6 win vs. Boston, Seattle belts all three of their home runs in the 5th inning. The blasts were hit by Ken Griffey, Jr., Jay Buhner and Glenallen Hill.
- 1989 - Ken Griffey, Sr. and Ken Griffey, Jr. become the first father/son combination to play in the Majors at the same time. Griffey, Sr. is on Cincinnati’s Opening Day roster.
- 1989 - The Mariners open the ‘89 season with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Dave Stewart and the defending AL champion Oakland A’s in front of 46,163 fans at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. However, Ken Griffey Jr. hits the first pitch he sees for a double to left-centerfield off Stewart.
