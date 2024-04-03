Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/3/24: Taylor Trammell, Dallas Keuchel, and Justin Foscue

Hello friends! It’s time for baseball news!
In Mariners news...
- The Dodgers have claimed Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Mariners. Somewhat surprisingly, that means every American League team and most National League teams passed on him before Los Angeles decided to take a chance on the outfielder.
- We haven’t yet received the complete list of minor league assignments for Modesto, Everett, and Arkansas, but it looks like spring training darling Logan Evans is getting an awfully aggressive assignment to start the year.
Woah…— Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) April 2, 2024
If this is true, Logan Evans is gonna start the year in Double-A
He threw 15 innings last year between Modesto and the Arizona Complex League pic.twitter.com/5mbnvcx9Ie
- The Mariners have added some starting pitching depth from an unexpected source.
The Mariners are in the process of signing Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. He should be in Tacoma as soon as this weekend.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 2, 2024
Around the league...
- With Josh Jung hitting the injured list, the Rangers are calling up infield prospect Justin Foscue to make his MLB debut.
- The bonus pool allocations for each team in this year’s MLB Draft have been unveiled, with the M’s sporting the 10th-lowest number at $9,543,300.
- The Baseball Prospectus staff dug into the 2024 Forbes financial data on Major League Baseball teams. Despite supposed revenue dip due to the ROOT Sports fallout, the Mariners remain the second-most lucrative team in the sport. ($)
- Is young Pirates starter Jared Jones for real? Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dives into the numbers.
- New Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey spoke to Jen McCaffrey at The Athletic about why the Boston staff has relied so much on off-speed and breaking balls in the early going of the season. ($)
- Michael Clair wrote about how the sport of baseball is transforming the lives of young women in Uganda.
- Remember Big Al? This is him now. Feel old yet?
This is the first true sign that time needs to slow down pic.twitter.com/w4wnMUn76O— Diamond Digest (@Diamond_Digest) April 2, 2024
- Really not sure what this says about the city of Boston.
how many bigfoot sightings have been reported within 100 miles of each MLB stadium pic.twitter.com/SVTUKiomw3— BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) April 2, 2024
Anders’ picks...
- Someone uncovered video of 2023 National NCAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and current Purdue center Zach Edey on the mound. He’s now a whopping 7’4” — imagine if he had stuck with baseball.
2020 6'11 RHP Zachry Edey— Prep Baseball Ontario (@PrepBaseballON) July 5, 2017
FB: 74-76
CH: 68-71#FGT2017 pic.twitter.com/y5q3cR9Bwe
Loading comments...