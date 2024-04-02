Mariners fail in the fundamentals, lose 5-2

I have always been fascinated by the public interest in the book The Art of War by Sun Tzu. I have seen it gestured to as a source of wisdom and philosophy by everyone from business gurus, influencers, and even some politicians. In our culture, we think of The Art of War as containing great and practical advice that we can apply in our own lives.

But then you go and read it (which I recommend, it’s available for free online and is only 6,000 words), and you find that it really is just the basics of ancient warfare. Historically, of course, this makes sense. Sun Tzu, if he existed at all, was merely laying out the basics of warfare to correct what he saw as obviously blunders. It contains such wisdom as (paraphrased) “do not attack walls directly,” “wars are expensive; win quickly,” and “please, I’m begging you, please use scouts so you know where the enemy actually is.”

And yet, culturally, this book has a hold over us. Maybe that’s because, despite how obvious the virtues Sun Tzu extols are, we still can’t seem to apply them in our own lives.

Which, of course, brings us to the Seattle Mariners. Tonight the Mariners played the Cleveland Guardians in a brutal but brief game. Cleveland is a pesky ballclub that likes to put the ball on the ground and cause problems. Facing their lineup is headache-inducing in the best of times, and tonight was certainly not the best of times.

The Guardians quickly proved that they understood Sun Tzu’s most famous proverb: “if you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” They clearly had a game plan to attack Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo, working the count and fouling off pitch after pitch to get his pitch count up.

In the fourth inning they had a breakthrough in their Siege of The Rock. After José Ramírez singled to lead off the inning, Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman popped out, and it seemed like the threat would pass. Until Will Brennan softly lined a ball into right field. Brennan imposed his will on the enemy, and forced Haniger to hasten to the ball. But Haniger did not know himself, and the ball slipped under his glove allowing the speeding J-Ram to score. That indirect attack was successful enough to give the Guardians the lead. And then came the direct attack.

Castillo did eventually manage to evade the enemy long enough to slip out of the inning, but the next time he met the Guardians in the field was almost as disastrous. Brayan Rocchio forced marched his way into a leadoff double. Steven Kwan followed that up by attacking where the Mariners were weak. Today, that was infield defense. Kwan’s attack was more successful than it should have been.

After this the Guardians brought all of their army into the field, but as there is no instance of a nation benefitting from prolonged warfare, this worked against them as Josh Rojas turned a double play to end the inning.

Meanwhile, Guardians starter Shane Bieber was relentless in his attack, and harried the Mariners’ flanks by living on the edges and throwing down and away. The Mariners clearly did not know their enemy, and were unable to get any runs off of him. His pitches were as dark and impenetrable as night and fell into the strike zone as thunderbolts. Eventually however, Bieber was pulled, leaving a door open for the Mariners to rush in.

In the 7th, Cal singled and Ty walked to give an RBI opportunity to Josh Rojas. Rojas, making up for his earlier error, found where the Guardians were weak and struck there, sneaking a ground ball against the shift to score Cal and move Ty to third. On difficult ground J.P. followed this by beating a Scott Barlow slider into the ground to score Ty on an RBI fielder’s choice. But ultimately, the Mariners were surrounded and vanquished. These runs were as meaningless as they felt. The Mariners were driven from the field. There will be a final decisive battle tomorrow.

The Guardians are an anti-Mariner team. The infield defense was weak today, and the Guardians are a team that put the ball in play and trust that good things will happen. That was always going to be difficult for this Mariners squad to handle. And yet, Sun Tzu writes that “just as water retains no constant shape, so in warfare there are no constant conditions.” The Mariners must adapt to their enemy to defeat them. To be rigid and inflexible in tactics and positioning is the height of folly.

Yet there was only so much the Mariners could have done on defense. “Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive.” The Mariners allowed themselves to be on the back foot all night. We’ll see if they attack tomorrow.