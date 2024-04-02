Mariners Game #6 Preview: 4/2/2024, SEA vs. CLE

After last night’s league-leading 3rd one-run win, the Mariners are once again facing the Cleveland Guardians. Today looks to be an excellent pitching matchup as Luis Castillo prepares to duel Shane Bieber in a rematch of last year’s Opening Day. The Mariners jumped on Bieber for six hits but failed to score a run on that occasion, eventually winning by making James Karinchak collapse like a dying star.

In other news, the Mariners have just claimed Sammy Peralta off waivers from the White Sox. Kate has the story here. And Taylor Trammell has now gone to a good home, being picked up by the LA Dodgers.

Lineups:

Dom Canzone has got himself another start after yesterday’s 3-run bomb. Combined with 30 year old Josh Rojas and Ty France, who has quietly got off to a hot start to the season, batting .429 (6 for 14) since Friday, that’s a 7-8-9 that can do serious damage. Also good to see Garver getting back-to-back starts after dealing with a back issue last weekend.

Biebs on the bump for his second start of the year.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ONRrrUWzhS — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 2, 2024

The Guardians will be sending out a pretty similar lineup to last night, with the noted absence of Ramón Laureano. Castillo will look to replicate his 2023 Opening Day performance against the Guardians where he struck out 6 and allowed just 1 hit in 6 innings.

Game Info:

Game Time: 6:40 pm PT

TV: ROOT Sports (Dave Sims, Mike Blowers, and Dan Wilson)

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM (Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith)

Today In Mariners History:

2001: Ichiro Suzuki becomes the first Japanese-born position player in major league history of play in a regular-season major league game. He got his first MLB hit on in the 7th.

2011: Ichiro Suzuki becomes the Mariners all-time hit record holder on the 10th anniversary of his MLB debut.