Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/2/24: Mike Trout, Josh Jung, and Ronel Blanco

In Mariners news...
- Left fielder Dominic Canzone gets his first homer of the season to pile on the runs early.
Dominic Canzone, first of the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/xdRjDFbPPy— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 2, 2024
- JULIOOOO!
♂️ NO FLY ZONE ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q0UGGWABxL— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 2, 2024
- Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Matt Tabor has signed with the Mariners on a minor league deal.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Matt Tabor has signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners. He hasn’t pitched in the past two years because of a blood clot removal and Tommy John surgery.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 1, 2024
- The Mariners have received encouraging updates on relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos as they both continue working towards a return from injuries. Brash threw a bullpen session yesterday and will continue to ramp up his intensity, while Santos received a clean MRI on his shoulder.
Around the league...
- Rumor has it the ball still hasn’t landed.
Mike Trout hits his second home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/hBk2lyTbnZ— MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2024
- The Chicago White Sox have re-signed RHP Mike Clevinger to a one-year/$3 million deal, with an additional $3 million available in incentives.
- Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has suffered a fractured right wrist after being hit by a pitch as he swung in the ninth inning of the team’s game last night.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed center fielder Alek Thomas on the IL with a strained left hamstring. Outfielder Jorge Barrosa has been recalled in a corresponding move and is set to make his MLB debut.
- Former Mariners catcher Brian O’Keefe has agreed to a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, and will report directly to their Triple-A affiliate.
- In just his eighth MLB start, Houston Astros RHP Ronel Blanco has thrown the first no-hitter of the 2024 season.
