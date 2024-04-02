 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/2/24: Mike Trout, Josh Jung, and Ronel Blanco

A solid 5-4 win to open their series against the Cleveland Guardians brings the Mariners to a 3-2 record to begin the season.

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Left fielder Dominic Canzone gets his first homer of the season to pile on the runs early.
  • JULIOOOO!
  • Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Matt Tabor has signed with the Mariners on a minor league deal.
  • The Mariners have received encouraging updates on relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos as they both continue working towards a return from injuries. Brash threw a bullpen session yesterday and will continue to ramp up his intensity, while Santos received a clean MRI on his shoulder.

Around the league...

  • Rumor has it the ball still hasn’t landed.

