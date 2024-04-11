Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/24: Matt Brash, Tyler O’Neill, and the Norfolk Tides

Good day friends! It’s another Mariners off-day, but at least this one comes off a high note. Let’s dig into the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- Brandon Gustafson gathered some quotes from Scott Servais regarding the Mariners’ slow start to the season.
- Matt Brash threw a live batting practice session recently, which went “very well” according to Mariners brass.
Around the league...
- Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill has been the best player in the sport over the first few weeks. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs digs into the numbers behind the slugger’s surge.
- Despite what you might think, there hasn’t actually been a spike in Tommy John surgeries this year, writes Travis Sawchik at theScore.
- The Baltimore Orioles Triple-A Afilliate — the Norfolk Tides — have been off to a scorching hot start to the season, prompting a question: how would they perform against the league’s worst MLB teams? Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs attempts to provide an answer.
- Tim Keown at ESPN tells the inside story on how the A’s managed to land in Sacramento for the next several years.
- He just won’t go away.
Former Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong has joined the Reno Aces and is in the lineup tonight at Cheney Stadium against the Rainiers. He just inked a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) April 10, 2024
- Congratulations to James Paxton! Getting honored as he should be. Importantly, Pax will now be eligible for the MLB Hall of Fame ballot when his time comes around.
Dodgers held a postgame toast after tonight’s win to commemorate James Paxton reaching 10 years of major league service time. Big deal for guys.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 10, 2024
