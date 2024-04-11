 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/24: Matt Brash, Tyler O’Neill, and the Norfolk Tides

Our big, strong Canadian friend is hitting his stride in Beantown.

By Anders Jorstad
Baltimore Orioles (7) Vs. Boston Red Sox (1) at Fenway Park Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Good day friends! It’s another Mariners off-day, but at least this one comes off a high note. Let’s dig into the latest from around the league.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill has been the best player in the sport over the first few weeks. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs digs into the numbers behind the slugger’s surge.
  • Despite what you might think, there hasn’t actually been a spike in Tommy John surgeries this year, writes Travis Sawchik at theScore.
  • The Baltimore Orioles Triple-A Afilliate — the Norfolk Tides — have been off to a scorching hot start to the season, prompting a question: how would they perform against the league’s worst MLB teams? Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs attempts to provide an answer.
  • Tim Keown at ESPN tells the inside story on how the A’s managed to land in Sacramento for the next several years.
  • He just won’t go away.
  • Congratulations to James Paxton! Getting honored as he should be. Importantly, Pax will now be eligible for the MLB Hall of Fame ballot when his time comes around.

