The Uncanny Mariners avoid a sweep in Toronto in Exceptional late inning fashion

This spring marked the return of a beloved team of talented rogues after an absence, after a setback. When we last saw them, they had suffered a major loss, but also had hope for the future. They are back, and they are very much starting some conversations. Since they’ve been back though, they have also had a very rough go of it.

Well, yes, the X-Men too. But actually, I am talking about the Seattle Mariners. They are beloved by their fan base, they suffered a setback when they didn’t make the playoffs last year, and now they are back trying to move forward and cement their legacy. Oh, and like the X-Men, they also have a banger of a theme song.

And not unlike Gambit from the X-Men, the Mariners may just have a few aces up their sleeve. And yes, so far this season they have been explosive (derogatory). Today one of those would-be aces took the mound for Seattle, who many know by the name Logan Gilbert, but his superhero name is Walter the Stopper. That means that Gilbert’s superpower is that he can come in when his team has been struggling on a losing streak, absolutely deal, and do everything he can to stop the bleeding and put his team in a position to win. The weakness to this super power is it relies on the Mariners offense, and as such despite a gem of a performance, LoGi ended up leaving today’s game with a no-decision.

How much of a gem was it from the Seattle starter? Maybe not quite Omega level, but close. He went 7.2 innings, throwing fifty-six of his eighty-nine pitchers for strikes. He faced the minimum in five of those innings, and only allowed five hits all game. His only walk didn’t come until the eighth inning. Fifteen whiffs at a 37% rate per swing per Baseball Savant; nine whiffs on the slider, three on the four-seamer, two on the splitter (on four swings), and one on the cutter. He struck out eight, and his one earned run allowed was a solo blast given up to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lead off the seventh. A Dazzler of a gem I would say, one deserving of Jubilee.

Really, Gilbert just made the one mistake.

Vladdy’s superpower is hitting home runs, but he didn’t even need to activate it to punish the hanging slider. Still, it was just the one mistake and the one run in almost eight innings of work. More than enough to motivate his teammates on the offense to try and put it together and rally behind their starter whose night is in competition with Bryce Miller’s last outing for best starting pitching performance on the team so far this year.

The team may have been motivated, but they just could not do much against former Mariner Yusei Kikuchi, who performed somewhat similarly to Gilbert, albeit in less innings and giving up the damage in a different way. Through the first two innings the Mariners had only reached base on a Mitch Haniger walk, and struck out four times. Julio, France, Garver, and Raleigh all went down swinging.

Allowing walks was the one area Kikuchi was definitively worse than Gilbert today, allowing a whopping total of three to LoGi’s one, and it was a Dylan Moore walk to lead off the bottom of the third that started off the sequence that led to the Mariners one run against him in his six innings of work. Dylan Moore walked, so that Dylan Moore (and the extra inning Mariners, more on that later) could run, and he promptly swiped second base with Urías batting. Urías ended up striking out, and the batting order turned over to lead-off man JP Crawford. The Captain turned around a 1-2 pitch arcing perfectly into shallow right field, and Dylan “Quicksilver” Moore scored on the play.

And that was it. That was the offense, on both sides. That was the game. Both pitchers were excellent, and both offenses barely X-Forced a run across. Yes, baseball games don’t end in ties, but what happened next was almost a different game, a different team entirely.

After Gilbert’s exit, it was Andrés Muñoz who came in to relieve him in the eighth. Muñoz was not at his sharpest today, truthfully, but ultimately got the job done. He only faced Vladimir Guerrero in the eighth, and escaped with a fly out to Julio in center after starting 2-0 against him.

He ran into some trouble in the bottom of the ninth, allowing second batter Justin Turner to single after getting Bo Bichette to ground out, and then (maybe?) hitting Cavan Biggio with a pitch on the foot (maybe, because it didn’t look like it hit him on the replay but it was close enough to not warrant a challenge). Alejandro Kirk hit a hard fly to right field, but pretty much right at Mitch Haniger. Words cannot express the tension in the air that ball was cutting through, and that tension only built more when former Mariner Daniel Vogelbach came in to pinch hit. Because of course today’s thorns in sides would be former Mariners. After a 3-1 count, Vogey took the walk. Bases loaded, bottom of the ninth, tie game, two outs. The scenario, and Seattle lacked home team advantage.

Ernie Clement came up to bat next, and quickly fell behind 0-2. On the next pitch he hit it into shallow right field, right into no man’s land, and it looked like Muñoz was going to suffer the loss. Jorge Polanco had other ideas. Exceptional ideas.

That catch saved the game for that half inning, but the Mariners offense would need to wake up if they wanted any hope of a win. Not just wake up in this game, from the weeks-long nap they’ve been taking to start the season. Going into the tenth inning, it was Luke Raley on second as the free runner, and Cal Raleigh up to bat. Excuse me, Cal Raleigh is his name, but his title is Blue Jay Killer and Dumping Over Fences is his superpower, going yard against Tim Mayza who had come in to work the inning.

Amazing. Astonishing. That ball went on an Alpha Flight, and the Mariners had the 3-1 lead and were back in the fight.

And, they didn’t stop fighting. I have watched every game this year so far, and I’m still having trouble believing what I saw myself. Wherever the offense has been hiding it all year, the team found it before heading into this inning. Dominic Canzone, current Mariners wRC+ leader, came up next and worked a 3-2 count into a walk. JP Crawford after him worked a walk as well, needing only four pitches to do it.

Okay, it wasn’t all good news. Next up was the JRod Show, only today the Show was only one things and it was strikeouts. Julio racked up his golden sombrero, and next up came Ty France. Ty has been one of the more consistent bats to start the year so far, and he didn’t disappoint here, lining one to the wall in left field for a double, scoring Canzone and moving JP to third.

4-1, Mariners lead. They were almost done, but they were not done.

Mitch Haniger, former AND current Mariner came up to the plate, and hit a liner to right field, scoring both runners on the single. It is so good to have The Beast that is Mitch Haniger back. The Mariners ended their threat there, and went into the bottom of the tenth with a 6-1 lead.

It was the highest score the Mariners had posted all season, and yet... a cloud likely still hung over the audience of M’s fans, I know it did me. This team, this season so far, no lead, no game, no joy felt safe. Even in this game with this newly found healthy lead, we had watched the Mariners hitters strike out fifteen times. For the second game in a row, in came newcomer Ryne Stanek. Ernie Clement started as the runner on second, and Daulton Varsho would lead-off. There was no telling if the Mariners would be able to recreate their tenth, and so the lead would need to hold.

Stanek came in electric, getting Daulton Varsho to strike out swinging on a 100 mph fastball, and getting George Springer to strike out swinging chasing a splitter. A 100 mph fastball and 90 mph splitter, effectively being worked off each other? It doesn’t even seem fair, and Stanek is quickly looking like one to watch for this year’s elite bullpen arms.

Up to bat came Vladdy. Stanek led off with a 100 mph, first pitch called strike on the outside edge. The next three pitchers missed completely, and Vladdy didn’t bite, getting ahead 3-1. One foul and one more ball later, and there were runners on first and second. Up to bat, Bo Bichette, a young Sentinel if I’ve ever seen one. Bichette only needed to see one pitch. Contact.

Contact caught, and ballgame over, Mariners win 6-1.

When X-Men 97 returned as a sort-of-sequel to the X-Men: The Animated Series of the 90’s, it was both with excitement, and a little bit of controversy. Changes were going to be made to the design of some characters, to the team layout, and even some changes to the canon that five seasons of the original show established. Similarly, the Mariners have new faces, slightly different looking but familiar returning faces, and the narrative of their competitive window still being canon has been called into question. In the canon of the X-Men ‘97 series episodes that have released so far, they have had as rough a go of it as the Mariners have this season. Loss, after loss, after loss.

It is not the losses that define us, but how we pick ourselves up from them. Today, the Mariners picked themselves up, even if it was in the final hour, and they won the game. But the real victory is the first real sign they may be picking themselves up from where they have been to where they are expected to be, and soon we may see a return of the Sensational Seattle Mariners.