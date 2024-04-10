Mariners Game #13 Preview: 4/10/24, SEA at TOR

Logan Gilbert and the Good Ship Mariner are set to depart Toronto Harbor and sail back to Seattle for a day off before a six game home stand against the Cubs and the Reds, but not before trying to prevent the sweep in game three today. Gilbert in previous years has had a reputation as a “stopper”, coming in and giving a strong performance to help end a losing streak, but this year him and the rest of the rotation have all been shaky at times, and today prevents an opportunity to fall back into that role.

Lineups:

Platoons, platoons, and more platoons! Today that means it is Dylan Moore getting the start in left field, with Luis Urías repping third base.

We have some matinee baseball for our series finale pic.twitter.com/eVrI4hpzsa — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2024

Toronto makes a few changes from the last squad that took the field. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Davis Schneider are names from yesterday’s starting lineup that will sit on the bench to start today, and Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier are in the starting lineup today that wasn’t yesterday.

Wednesday Matinee!



Come Work From Dome with us: https://t.co/xyfebAcHiX pic.twitter.com/nXIucYvHcq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 10, 2024

Game information:

Game time: 12:07 Pacific

TV: ROOT SPORTS with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith