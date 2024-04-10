Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/10/24: Jackson Holliday, Nick Pivetta, and Josiah Gray

Hello friends...no pleasantries today. Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Here’s something to be enthused about...I’m excited to see this guy patrolling the Seattle outfield soon.
Jonatan Clase lasers a 2-run triple! pic.twitter.com/FJE1nxFMTs— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 10, 2024
Around the league...
- It’s happening: the Orioles are calling up baseball’s No. 1 prospect — shortstop Jackson Holliday. The 20-year-old is being called up quickly enough that the Orioles can still win a Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick if he wins Rookie of the Year this year.
- Things are not good in Boston right now either...
Scenes from the postgame clubhouse: Trevor Story in tears at the thought of missing the year, Jarren Duran punching his locker and pronouncing repeatedly that he (expletive) sucks for dropping the flyball.— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 9, 2024
- Speaking of the Red Sox, right-hander Nick Pivetta is hitting the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain.
- Meanwhile, Nationals righty starter Josiah Gray is hitting the shelf with the very same injury.
- Everything is fine with the uniforms! Why do you ask?
the pants seam different this year pic.twitter.com/L1733yVAqd— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 9, 2024
Anders’ picks...
- Book your tickets now and prepare for the worst parking situation of all time (in the heat of southern Florida on August 12 with 20 more years of Climate Change factored in!)
Most expensive Disney World ticket ever...coming August of 2045! pic.twitter.com/8m8PPdoHMH— Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) April 9, 2024
