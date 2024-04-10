 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/10/24: Jackson Holliday, Nick Pivetta, and Josiah Gray

Oh, what it must be like to be an Orioles fan these days.

By Anders Jorstad
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Hello friends...no pleasantries today. Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Here’s something to be enthused about...I’m excited to see this guy patrolling the Seattle outfield soon.

Around the league...

  • It’s happening: the Orioles are calling up baseball’s No. 1 prospect — shortstop Jackson Holliday. The 20-year-old is being called up quickly enough that the Orioles can still win a Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick if he wins Rookie of the Year this year.
  • Things are not good in Boston right now either...
  • Speaking of the Red Sox, right-hander Nick Pivetta is hitting the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain.
  • Meanwhile, Nationals righty starter Josiah Gray is hitting the shelf with the very same injury.
  • Everything is fine with the uniforms! Why do you ask?

Anders’ picks...

  • Book your tickets now and prepare for the worst parking situation of all time (in the heat of southern Florida on August 12 with 20 more years of Climate Change factored in!)

