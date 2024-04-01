Mariners hear prophecy whispered, heed it, win 5-4 over Guardians

As the sun began to dip over Seattle, a prophecy was muttered, disguised as a tongue-in-cheek comment in a certain game thread. Nonetheless, word traveled quickly, and reached T-Mobile Park right before first pitch. The only question was, would the Seattle Mariners heed it? Or face the consequences?

With a salvageable series split behind them, the Mariners pressed on tonight against the ever-pesky Guardians. With one head of the hydra that is Seattle’s rotation temporarily down for the count in Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock was summoned to take his place, and he got off to a brilliant start, needing just fifteen pitches to cruise through the first two frames and spreading his pitch mix evenly between his two fastballs and changeup. Bee may have written about his many labors, but to kick off the game, he hardly broke a sweat, and even opened his outing with a three-pitch strikeout of known contact artist Steven Kwan on a changeup that less fell off the table and more plummeted.

Of course, though, a sparkling defensive play from Julio Rodríguez also helped out.

Dom Canzone was, naturally, also a fan:

Canzone, on having a front-row seat in the outfield to the J-Rod Show:



"You just can't do anything but smile when you see it, because it's just awesome. You can go out there every single day with him and see what he's able to do up close and personal. It's a privilege, really." — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 2, 2024

And guess what? The bats pounced early! Although nothing came across in the bottom of the first off of Triston McKenzie, Jorge Polanco battled him for ten pitches before grounding out to end the frame - and after the back half of yesterday’s game, that was a sight for sore eyes. Mitch Haniger led off the bottom of the second with a first-pitch flyout, but Mitch Garver and Cal Raleigh each worked four count walks, ballooning McKenzie’s pitch count to 29 with just four outs recorded. Ty France continued the return to his spray-the-ball-around roots with an oppo knock to bring home Garver, and Canzone strode to the plate, eager to break out of his early schneid.

Dom, in fact, can zone.

We saw Rafael Devers hit an oppo bomb on Opening Day, with T-Mobile Park’s left-center power alley being notoriously hard to reach for lefty swingers. This shot wasn’t quite to LCF, but through all the flailing we’ve seen from Canzone in this very early going, barrels like that are why he’s going to continue to get a look. Plus, for card-carrying members of the Canzone Crew, that’s a feather in our cap.

I’d like to tell you that the rest of the game was smooth sailing, that the Mariners kept adding on, the pitching ran into zero speed bumps. But that, my friends, would fail to fulfill the prophecy. Ramón Laureano led off the top of the third, and appeared to fully swing at a 1-2 changeup that got him on the hand. Initially ruled a 1-3 putout, former Mariners coach Stephen Vogt opted to challenge, and upon review, the call was overturned! Just to a different wrong call.

Bo Naylor followed with an eight-pitch at-bat that ended with a well-struck single up the middle, and Brayan Rocchio smoked a changeup that caught a bit too much of the zone into right field to load the bases up with nary of out to be found, and the top of Cleveland’s contact-heavy order was looming. Things felt... not great. I would have been glad to simply escape with the lead intact.

Hancock, however, dug in admirably, throwing two changeups out of the zone to Kwan before getting him to roll over on a 2-0 sinker for a 4-6 fielder’s choice. One run in. Whatever. Andrés Gimenez was also treated to a double scoop of changeups, whiffing on the first and sending the second to right field, where Mitch Haniger made a fine running catch for the second out, though a second run did come across to score. Two runs in. That’s alright. Even José Ramírez scooping up a 1-1 changeup down out of the zone into right field for a base hit was no big deal, as Josh Naylor simply hit an easy ground ball to second on - you guessed it - a first-pitch changeup, and Hancock wriggled out of an inning that easily could have gone sideways with the lead intact. Postgame, Scott Servais spoke highly of the steps forward that Hancock had made in his offspeed offering: “I thought the changeup early in the game was really effective, and the two-seamer going to the bottom of the zone, and you throw that changeup off that same tunnel, they gotta swing at it. Some of them need to be a bit lower than they were but he’s gonna continue to learn.”

These situations weren’t uncommon for Hancock in his time in Double-A Arkansas, and unfortunately, they often led to big innings for the opponents. We even saw a bit of this last year in Kansas City, where a few dinks and dunks led to a massive grand slam off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr. When asked about how he’s grown and changed since his time in the Texas League, Hancock opined, “I think you just gotta stay relaxed. In this game, the margin of error is so small, things can get away from you, things can get really quick on you out there. So the more that you’re just able to just kind of take a breath, take a step back, stick with your plan, control your breathing and just keep going at it and limit those big innings. That’s a big part.” Hancock was also quick to credit Cal Raleigh, who came out to the mound to calm the young righty down and remind him that it was okay to trade outs for runs. We love Cal, don’t we, friends?

The offense chipped in their fifth and final run in the bottom of the fifth, as well, with Luis Urías notching his first RBI as a Mariner by way of a Jack Cust Special. J.P. Crawford would end the frame with a flyout and Tyler Freeman nailing Ty at home attempting to score, but hey, they had a prophecy to uphold, and they had reached their end of the bargain.

Before the game, the hope was that Hancock could go five innings, and five innings he went, working around a second (legitimate) hit-by-pitch to Laureano and a walk to the younger Naylor in the fourth and tossing a clean fifth. With that breezy fifth, he reached the sixth inning for the first time in his sprouting big league career, and got the elder Naylor out on an easy flyout to right. Freeman was up next, Hancock left a 1-1 fastball just over the heart of the plate, a good swing was put on it to send the ball to deep center, Julio tracked, leapt, and...

Maaaaan. With that, Hancock’s night was done, and Tayler Saucedo and Gabe Speier pieced together the next five outs - Sauce in particular getting some good fortune on hard-hit balls from Will Brennan and Laureano right to Ty and J.P. Crawford. The bottom of the seventh could have scored another run, with consecutive hits from Julio, Polanco (!), and Haniger, but unfortunately, Julio had the oracle’s words rattling in his ears, loudly enough to miss the stop sign by Manny Acta and get thrown out at the plate. No matter, though. Mariners hitters displayed some promising patience tonight, working six walks - equaling their entire output from the opening series. Ten strikeouts still isn’t great, but hey, when the free passes flow, the patience for the Ks grows.

With the Guardians’ middle of the order due up in the eighth, Servais opted for Andrés Muñoz, who held the lead admirably aside from a long, long solo shotby Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Even this, though, didn’t add too much stress. After all, isn’t this what was foretold? It was quickly forgotten by me after this absolute dumpstering of pinch-hitter Estevan Florial to end the frame, anyway.

The M’s went quietly in the bottom of the eighth, and Ryne Stanek slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, a welcome step forward from his scoreless-if-shaky debut on Friday. Just like that, the prophecy foretold had been heeded, and the Mariners opened their second series of 2024 with a win. It shouldn’t be lost that they’re now 3-0 in one-run games, either. Perhaps they have been once again blessed with that one-run magic we grew to love? Time will tell on that, but April has started off on the right foot.