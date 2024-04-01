Mariners Game #5 Preview: 4/1/24, SEA vs. CLE

I don’t know about you all, but personally, given the abundance of strikeouts at the plate and just ten runs scored through that opening four-game set with the Red Sox, I’ll happily take a 2-2 split. The bats will need to get going soon, though, and with the Cleveland Guardians and their strong rotation coming to town, getting on the board early will be key.

Lineups:

Put your coffee on. We got more West Coast baseball coming your way!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/KQwxg1rtJu — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 1, 2024

The return of Mitch Garver is a lovely sight to see, and tonight, he’ll slot in behind Mitch Haniger - a swap I like quite a bit. Luis Urías will be manning the hot corner, but look to see Josh Rojas come in for some pinch-hitting heroics. On the mound will be Emerson Hancock, making his first start of the season in Bryan Woo’s stead - and in good news, the latter has resumed baseball activity and is on track for a short IL stint. Hancock didn’t miss many bats in his first three big league starts last year, but did show signs of being able to consistently induce weak contact. Given that the Guardians have struggled to hit the ball with much authority despite their much-ballyhooed low strikeout rate the last few years, on paper, this could be a solid matchup for the young righty. Scott Servais also emphasized the importance of Hancock controlling the count, especially the 0-0 count, noting that the Mariners won both games where the starters did throw first pitch strikes and lost the two games where they did not.

Cleveland will counter with Triston McKenzie, who spent much of 2023 on the injured list with both shoulder and elbow problems after a breakout 2022. He’ll likely be on a fairly strict pitch count as he works back in, but keep an eye on his curveball and slider; though he goes to his fastball often, both of those breaking pitches have done a fine job generating whiffs.

Other injury updates from Justin Hollander’s weekly informational session:

Eduard Bazardo is throwing bullpens and will mix in off-speed later this week; if all goes well, he’ll progress to “game-like situations.”

Gregory Santos’s MRI “looked good” and he has begun a baseball throwing progression.

Matt Brash isn’t throwing at 100%, but is ramping up his intensity in the bullpens and mixing in some sliders. He’ll throw another bullpen this week. Brash is the furthest along of the three; Santos is the furthest back, although both he and Bazardo will need significantly more time to build back than Brash.

Bryan Woo played catch today and reportedly felt good. Hollander described it as “not a long term thing.”

Sam Haggerty has returned to baseball activities and is expected to do a rehab assignment at a facility later this week.

Game Info:

Tonight’s first pitch is at 6:40pm PDT, and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports NW and MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers. Dave Sims and Mike Blowers will be on the call. If radio is your jam, flip your dial to 710 Seattle Sports as per usual, or listen on the MLB app. Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will be broadcasting the action.

If you’re coming to the game tonight, make sure to get in early for the Julio Rodríguez “No Fly Zone” bobblehead—but if you miss it, there will be another giveaway at each remaining game of this series. Each day’s quantity is capped at 10k though, so get to the park early. If you still need a ticket, both Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are value games, with seats as low as $10.

This Day in Mariners History:

2021: Chaos Ball was born as the Mariners came back from a five-run deficit to beat the Giants 8-7 on Opening Day. Jake Fraley drew the game-winning bases-loaded walk.

2014: Brad Miller hit a pair of homers and Justin Smoak gapped a three-run double as the M’s beat the Angels 8-3 in Anaheim.

2011: Félix Hernández threw the first - and only - Opening Day complete game in franchise history, allowing just two runs against the A’s in Oakland en route to a 6-2 victory.

1997: Ken Griffey Jr. opened the year with a bang, hitting two home runs in his first two at-bats off of David Cone as the Mariners came out on top over the Yankees 4-2 to kick off the season.