Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/1/24: Justin Verlander, Joey Bart, and Yohan Ramirez

In Mariners news...
- Nasty.
Another Filthy Splitter from Bryce Miller. pic.twitter.com/2Ht9ksQV5C— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2024
- The Mariners have signed RHP Michael Mariot to a minor league deal, and have assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.
- Manager Scott Servais discusses the importance of improving the team’s hitting struggles during the opening series, and acknowledges many areas of improvement moving forward.
Around the league...
- Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander, who started the season on the IL, is set to throw a 50-pitch simulated game this afternoon before heading out on his rehab assignment.
- The San Francisco Giants have DFA’d catcher Joey Bart in order to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Daulton Jefferies.
- Miami Marlins prospect Troy Johnston had an unconventional solution to getting the out at first base when a ground ball became stuck inside his mitt.
- New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez has been issued a three-game suspension and fined for intentionally throwing at Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins during the Mets’ loss on Saturday.
Becca’s picks...
- An emphatic victory by NC State over Duke sets the Men’s Final Four matchups for next weekend. Who’s your pick to win it all?
The Final Four is locked in #MFinalFour x TBS / CBS pic.twitter.com/1HCA7WVoYI— NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 1, 2024
