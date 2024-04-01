 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/1/24: Justin Verlander, Joey Bart, and Yohan Ramirez

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Nasty.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • An emphatic victory by NC State over Duke sets the Men’s Final Four matchups for next weekend. Who’s your pick to win it all?

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...