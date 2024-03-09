Mariners Spring Training Game #15, 4/9/24, SEA @ MIL: Open Game Thread

After narrowly avoiding a double-digit loss again yesterday against the Cubs (but still losing anyway), the Mariners make the trek to Maryvale today to face off against Milwaukee, which don’t quote me on this but I’m guessing is the furthest home stadium to spring training stadium distance. (Looked it up and I was wrong: both Cincinnati and Cleveland have the Dairy State fans beat. Funnily enough all three of those teams have fans come out in droves for spring training, probably because they need an escape from their winter weather even more than we do.)

Luis Castillo will make his third start of the spring against the Brewers, a club he knows well from his NL Central days, although he might not know this particular Ship of Theseus version of the Brewers as well, as the Brew Crew is playing a split-squad game today:

Meanwhile, the Mariners will run out some regulars at the top of the lineup:

Ballin' vs the Brew Crew pic.twitter.com/rPIWqpu1Wm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 9, 2024

Reserve pitchers for today’s game include Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier, Ty Adcock, and Reid VanScoter. Where my VanScoter FanScoters at?

Today’s game is sadly not televised by either team, but will be available on radio with no delay at 12:10 PT on 710 AM Seattle Sports.