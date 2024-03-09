Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/9/24: Joey Votto, Noelvi Marte, and Mookie Betts

Good morning folks and welcome to the weekend! Don’t forget that for most of us, we will lose an hour of sleep tonight with Daylight Savings ending. Prepare accordingly! Anyway, here are the links for today.

In Mariners news...

We have a winner in the Mariners’ 3-point contest!

Casey Lawrence was actually related to Jimmy Chitwood.



He beat JP Crawford in a shoot off



Lawrence: “I want to thank my college basketball coach who told me to quit and play baseball.” pic.twitter.com/K1ft6v8f9q — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 8, 2024

Around the league...

Joey Votto finally landed a deal with a club, agreeing to a minor league contract with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.

Former top Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte has been suspended by Major League Baseball for 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone, a banned substance.

Dave Roberts announced that Mookie Betts will serve as the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop.

Derek Rhoads and Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus dove into the numbers behind whether the pitch clock led to more pitcher injuries. ($)

