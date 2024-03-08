Mariners swear it was several full-sized bears, dude, I promise, fall to Cubs 9-5

In a matchup with a Cubs club invigorated by a late-winter investment in their present and future by bringing back OF Cody Bellinger early in spring training, the Seattle Mariners saw their presumed lineup starters showcase some promising pop, but fell 9-5 to Chicago all the same. That offensive showcase was the purview of Luis Urías and Cal Raleigh, who each clubbed homers on a day where all but one of the M’s starting nine at least reached base, and seven knocked at least one hit. Urías, Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss, and Jonatan Clase all made it on twice, including a hustle double from Clase that capped an excellent second inning for the M’s off new Cubs import LHP Shota Imanaga. However, Chicago put the screws to Emerson Hancock, aided by some suboptimal defense, putting the M’s in a hole they could not dig back out of.
In particular, the M’s were haunted by Cubs prospect Matt Shaw, an infielder who ranked 21st/31st/54th by Baseball Prospectus/Baseball America/MLB Pipeline respectively in the preseason top-100 lists. Shaw reached Double-A Tennessee in 2023, the same year that he was drafted out of Maryland, and while he did not make a key play on Clase’s double, he returned in kind a ball to the gap that Seattle’s young center fielder misread, leading to a triple as part of a hit parade that sent Hancock to the showers. Though the young righty was in the zone frequently, Cubs hitters feasted on fastballs and breaking balls, leaving Hancock with six runs to his name by the time Kirby Snead hustled in to snag the ball with two outs in the second.
Of note otherwise...
- Another solid showing for Cade Marlowe, with the lefty not making anything easy in the hunt for a spot on the bench. He lashed a line drive single off a quality southpaw in Imanaga, and continues to pressure Dominic Canzone and Taylor Trammell.
- The utility depth has been similarly encouraging, as both Moore and Samad Taylor continued their hot springs alongside Bliss, with Moore and Bliss swiping bags with ease.
- The most impressive pitcher of the afternoon was likely RHP Tyson Miller, who worked two scoreless frames without incident. From a low arm slot, the lanky Miller worked a tidy sweeper while keeping hitters uncomfortable, particularly on the right side, hitting spots consistently. Given the uncertainty in the M’s pen, it could be anyone standing out that gets a crack at a spot, even with Ryne Stanek now in the fold.
- It was a nice afternoon for most of the pile overall, as Cody Bolton, Brett de Geus, and prospect Ty Cummings all put up shutout innings.
- Joey Kreihbel was not so fortunate, getting victimized by Shaw to the tune of a two run blast, as well as veteran Dominic Smith going yard.
- Cole Young played. Cole Young got a hit. Off a lefty. Natch.
Loading comments...