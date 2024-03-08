Mariners swear it was several full-sized bears, dude, I promise, fall to Cubs 9-5

In a matchup with a Cubs club invigorated by a late-winter investment in their present and future by bringing back OF Cody Bellinger early in spring training, the Seattle Mariners saw their presumed lineup starters showcase some promising pop, but fell 9-5 to Chicago all the same. That offensive showcase was the purview of Luis Urías and Cal Raleigh, who each clubbed homers on a day where all but one of the M’s starting nine at least reached base, and seven knocked at least one hit. Urías, Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss, and Jonatan Clase all made it on twice, including a hustle double from Clase that capped an excellent second inning for the M’s off new Cubs import LHP Shota Imanaga. However, Chicago put the screws to Emerson Hancock, aided by some suboptimal defense, putting the M’s in a hole they could not dig back out of.

In particular, the M’s were haunted by Cubs prospect Matt Shaw, an infielder who ranked 21st/31st/54th by Baseball Prospectus/Baseball America/MLB Pipeline respectively in the preseason top-100 lists. Shaw reached Double-A Tennessee in 2023, the same year that he was drafted out of Maryland, and while he did not make a key play on Clase’s double, he returned in kind a ball to the gap that Seattle’s young center fielder misread, leading to a triple as part of a hit parade that sent Hancock to the showers. Though the young righty was in the zone frequently, Cubs hitters feasted on fastballs and breaking balls, leaving Hancock with six runs to his name by the time Kirby Snead hustled in to snag the ball with two outs in the second.

Of note otherwise...