Mariners Spring Training Game #14, 3/8/24, SEA @ CHC: Open Game Thread

The Mariners will travel to Mesa today to take on the Chicago Cubs for the first time this spring, and while Emerson Hancock will be taking the mound for his second start, Seattle’s lineup features just two projected starters.

we're bear-y excited to play the cubbies pic.twitter.com/gDPOYcvqKX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 8, 2024

That’s okay, though, because I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Samad Taylor so far - especially the surprising power stroke. While he’s unlikely to break camp with the big league squad, he should get the call a couple times throughout the year, serving as fabulous depth. Ryan Bliss and Jonatan Clase should get some chances to wreak havoc on the basepaths from the bottom of the order, too.

As for the Cubs, it’s a split-squad day for them, and the lineup that will square off against the M’s is clearly the A-team. A good test for Hancock, at least! Lefty Shōta Imanaga will also be on the mound to start.

Today’s first pitch is at 12:05pm PST, and if you have access to MLB.tv, you’ll be able to watch the action live on the Cubs broadcast. If not, you’ll be able to follow along on 710 AM Seattle Sports.