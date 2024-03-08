FanPost Friday: The (sort of) return of Mariners FanFest & far-too-early Spring Training hot takes

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. The AM radio waves in the Northwest have been full of the dulcet tones of Rick Rizzs and company the last couple weeks and we are now fully settled into Spring Training. As discussed on the most recent Meet at the Mitt podcast, the roster is more or less set already which takes some of the usual drama and excitement out of Spring Training, but it’s still fun to watch the young prospects and see how they fare against MLB and MLB-adjacent quality pitching.

Before we get into some irresponsible hot takes, I wanted to highlight an upcoming event that is the closet thing to Mariners FanFest that the team has organized since 2019.

Mariners Hall of Famer @RealKingFelix will be joining the party for our Opening Week Warm-up presented by @Starbucks on Sunday, March 24



Enjoy a fun-filled day of baseball, behind-the-scenes access and more!



Mariners Hall of Famer Felix Hernandez will be joining the party for the Opening Week Warm-up presented by Starbucks on Sunday, March 24

Good job not burying the lede there! King Félix will be in the house. That’s enough to get most fans to go, but they’ve also got a few prospects like Harry Ford, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, and Lazaro Montes lined up for autograph sessions and meet and greets and panels, and then there is some behind-the-scenes access to the dugout, bullpen, clubhouse, media area, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to watch the Mariners play the Cubs back in Arizona on the big screen. So it’s pretty much what FanFest was except that the majority of the players and staff won’t be there due it being in March instead of January or February like the FanFests of yore. It’s $10 for adults and free for kids under 14, which is the way it should be.

We criticize the Mariners often on this site when we think they’ve earned it, so they also deserve to be praised for bringing back this type of preseason event as a way to both market the team, the game, and the team’s young players to both an already invested audience and hopefully to lots of new, young fans who are just growing into their baseball fandom. Good job, Mariners, and please keep this kind of thing going.

Okay, let’s move on to the far-too-early Spring Training hot takes!

Poll Which Mariners regular position player has had the most impressive spring so far? Ty France

Julio Rodríguez

Cal Raleigh

Luis Urías

Dylan Moore

Dominic Canzone

Josh Rojas

J.P. Crawford

Mitch Garver

Jorgé Polanco

Mitch Haniger

Luke Raley

Other, discuss in comments! vote view results 17% Ty France (21 votes)

1% Julio Rodríguez (2 votes)

8% Cal Raleigh (10 votes)

3% Luis Urías (4 votes)

0% Dylan Moore (1 vote)

10% Dominic Canzone (13 votes)

18% Josh Rojas (23 votes)

2% J.P. Crawford (3 votes)

5% Mitch Garver (7 votes)

8% Jorgé Polanco (10 votes)

19% Mitch Haniger (24 votes)

0% Luke Raley (0 votes)

4% Other, discuss in comments! (5 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which "bubble/AAA" player do you think will make the team out of Spring Training? Taylor Trammell

Samad Taylor

Cade Marlowe

Ryan Bliss

Jonatan Clasé

Sam Haggerty

Other, discuss in comments! vote view results 13% Taylor Trammell (16 votes)

27% Samad Taylor (33 votes)

14% Cade Marlowe (17 votes)

6% Ryan Bliss (8 votes)

5% Jonatan Clasé (7 votes)

26% Sam Haggerty (32 votes)

5% Other, discuss in comments! (6 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which position player prospect has impressed you the most so far in Spring Training? Harry Ford

Jonatan Clasé (both a bubble player and still a prospect at this point)

Colt Emerson

Tyler Locklear

Cole Young

Lazaro Montes

Alberto Rodríguez

Jonny Farmelo

Tai Peete

Other, discuss in comments! vote view results 13% Harry Ford (15 votes)

16% Jonatan Clasé (both a bubble player and still a prospect at this point) (19 votes)

4% Colt Emerson (5 votes)

14% Tyler Locklear (16 votes)

44% Cole Young (50 votes)

0% Lazaro Montes (0 votes)

0% Alberto Rodríguez (1 vote)

2% Jonny Farmelo (3 votes)

1% Tai Peete (2 votes)

0% Other, discuss in comments! (1 vote) 112 votes total Vote Now

And finally, a prompt for the comment section:

Give us your silliest, most audacious hot take about the 2024 Seattle Mariners based off of two weeks of Spring Training games.

That’ll about do it for me, have a great weekend! And if second winter/fake spring in Seattle is getting you down, just remember that we’re about three weeks away from the home opener! We’re so close, friends!