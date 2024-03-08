Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/8/24: Jackson Kowar, Brayan Bello, and José Caballero

Good morning everyone! It’s another day in spring training, and the news rolls along.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners announced their roster for their Spring Breakout game, which includes all of their top 10 prospects per MLB Pipeline and the majority of their top 30. The game will be televised live on ROOT Sports on March 15 at 1:10pm PT.
- The Mariners have taken another hit to their bullpen depth — Jackson Kowar will undergo testing today on his right arm, after which we will hopefully know more about his timeline for returning to action.
Around the league...
- Young right-handed starter Brayan Bello agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Red Sox.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN wrote about the latest turn in Chris Sale’s strange baseball journey, and what he might do next for Atlanta.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders how much longer the top remaining free agents can afford to wait out the market.
- Adam Berry told the inspiring story of José Caballero’s journey to the majors, most of which I was unfamiliar with.
