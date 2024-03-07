Mariners make the most of fresh breeze, cruise to 5-0 win.

To sail you have to be patient and you have to take what your given. You live at the whims of the wind, and if the wind doesn’t go your way, you simply have to live with it and do your best.

It’s safe to say that so far for the Mariners, the wind has not gone their way during spring training. Before yesterday and today, the Mariners were on track to have one of the worst spring trainings ever, with a winning percentage of .100. These last two wins have boosted that up to .250. Not the absolute worst, but not far off either.

I’ve said before that I bring up these early spring woes merely to note them, not to sound the alarm. Famously, pitchers take longer to get ready to face the new year than hitters, and that’s probably the cause of the high scoring games over the past two weeks. Today, though. Today was a different affair.

The Mariners made the best of a light breeze early to slip out of harbor cleanly. The Angels started things with Griffin Canning on the mound. Unfortunately for him, he failed to live up to his mythical namesake and issued free passes to J.P. and Julio to start the game. With such a favorable win, it was a simple matter for Jorge Polanco to cruise down channel and get the M’s out to sea.

At the helm, Bryan Woo positioned the good ship Mariner as to steal the wind right from Anaheim’s sails. A second inning walk to Jo Adell was the only blemish on his 2.2 inning watch. It’s good to see Woo bounce back and look like an able seaman today after his 6 hit meltdown a week ago.

For much of the rest of the game, the wind was calm and neither the Mariners or Angels could make much headway. There were brief gusts, such as when the Angels put known war criminal Andrew Wantz on the mound in the 4th. Dom Canzone singled and stole second, which was followed by a walk from Seby Zavala, but the gust quickly died out as Michael Chavis ground into a double play. In the 7th, it seemed for a moment like the Mariners would move further ahead of the Angels, as Seby Zavala of all people hit a ball high and deep, but the wind, fickle that it is, knocked it down before it cleared the fence.

But the Mariners stayed patient, and graciously took what they were given. In the 8th inning, Angels pitcher Adam Kolarek took the mound and had difficulty putting the ball over the plate. A walk, HBP, and another walk later left the Mariners with the bases loaded and no outs. It seemed like the wind was finally picking up.

A pair of quick strikeouts from Alberto Rodriguez and Morgan McCullough made that hope start to seem foolish, but then Jared Southard, former Texas Longhorn, took the helm for the Angels. He struggled with command the same way Kolarek was. Two run scoring walks later, and the Angels were foundering and taken flat aback. A Leo Rivas single later, and the foul ship Anaheim was dismasted and left adrift. The Mariners cruised to an easy 5-0 win.

The Mariners won the day by patience and taking what they were given. The lineup combined for 11 walks and just 5 hits. Mariners pitching finally brushed off the spring training struggles and struck out 9 of the Angels’ batters while only walking 2. This was also their first shutout since the 2-0 win over Cincinnati on February 26. And all of this was done by pitchers who have struggled so far this spring.

It’s starting to look like the fringe guys on the pitching staff are just now getting warmed up. And if today’s game is the trend setter, there’s nothing but smooth sailing ahead.