Mariners Spring Training Game #13, 3/7/24: SEA vs LAA Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners face the Angels for the first time this spring, at their home field of Peoria (although the only TV will be via the Angels broadcast). Bryan Woo will make his second start of Cactus League Play.

Lineups:

We're back in Peoria to take on the Halos. pic.twitter.com/hhxZ1mJBwh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 7, 2024

Luis Urías makes his first start in the field at 3B and Julio and Haniger return to the lineup. Of note on the reserves list, 2023 draftee Ben Williamson is listed as available to play today, as is first-rounder Jonny Farmelo. Speaking of prospects, today the Mariners dropped the roster for their inaugural Spring Breakout Game, which will be carried on ROOT Sports on March 15:

Our inaugural Spring Breakout roster just dropped



Don’t miss our top prospects face off against the Padres top prospects on March 15, live on @ROOTSPORTS_NW and @SeattleSports.



https://t.co/p4476RIihL pic.twitter.com/658HM82LDi — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) March 7, 2024

For today’s game, if you have MLB TV you can watch the Angels broadcast, or do what I do and lay the Mariners audio over the video.

Game time: 12:10 PT

TV: MLB TV only

Audio: MLB.com for live audio; local broadcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports delayed to 7:00 PM.

