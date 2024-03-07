Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/7/24: Mike Zunino, Lucas Giolito, and Kevin Alcántara

Hello everyone! Let’s dive into what’s happening in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- MLB Pipeline unveiled its list of the top 30 Mariners prospects.
Around the league...
- Former Mariners catcher Mike Zunino announced that he has retired from baseball. We wish Mike Z the best in his retirement, and I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see him managing some day.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders how the Red Sox will adjust to the recent injury diagnosis for Lucas Giolito.
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wrote about how Major League Baseball’s efforts to make starters pitch deeper into games might just worsen an existing problem — the number of pitchers constantly shuttled between the bigs and Triple-A. ($)
- Alright, that’s pretty sick.
Cubs prospect Kevin Alcántara's nickname is "The Jaguar," so of course he has a jaguar-themed glove pic.twitter.com/XDmoYog4P6— Cut4 (@Cut4) March 6, 2024
Anders’ picks...
- This probably won’t mean anything to most readers, but longtime nerd culture content creation company Rooster Teeth is shutting down after more than 20 years. At this point the only thing of theirs I still consume is their show RWBY (still holding out for Volume 10!) but I ravenously consumed their videos and podcasts in high school.
