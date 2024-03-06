Mariners earn second Cactus League win with narrow escape over Royals, 8-7

In what’s becoming a familiar theme for the spring, the Mariners provided plenty of offense but also gave up plenty of runs in today’s contest against the Royals. In a nice change of pace, however, today when the dust settled the Mariners had one more run than their opponents, which experts tell me is how teams “win games,” earning their second win of the spring.

Bryce Miller made his second start of the spring, and again mixed in some good — two strikeouts to one walk, making it 2.1 innings on his 45 pitches, and showing off some good split fingers — with the not-as-good, namely a pair of solo home runs on a couple of mistake pitches. One of them Miller explained postgame as a consequence of working against the pitch clock with a new catcher: having shaken today’s starting catcher Blake Hunt a couple times, Miller realized there were just seconds left on the pitch clock, and so threw a slow curveball following a slider, something he says he’d normally never do, that got stung for a solo shot. Honestly the best part of the day was getting to hear postgame Bryce Miller again: always self-reflective, usually funny, often enlightening about his process. Blas Castano relieved Miller in the third and struggled to get outs, loading the bases on two hits and a walk before giving up a double to Michael Massey that made it 4-1 Royals, followed by an RBI groundout to make it 5-1.

After flailing some against Royals starter Angel Zerpa, scaring up just one run over three innings on a homer by former Royal Samad Taylor, the Mariners offense cut into that lead against new pitcher Chris Stratton in the fourth, with Josh Rojas delivering an RBI singe followed by a Ryan Bliss infield single to make it 5-3. Rojas and Bliss would team up again to take advantage of some sloppy Royals play in the sixth against Jake Brentz: Rojas took a bases-loaded walk to cut the Royals lead to just one run, and Bliss reached on a throwing error by Brentz to score two more runs and give the Mariners their first lead of the day. Samad Taylor kept the party going against his former team with a two-run bloop single to stretch the Mariners lead to 8-5, all the runs they’d need for the day.

Samad Taylor's homer to dead center against his former team pic.twitter.com/Ryvem1E3nQ — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2024

Of course, the pitching staff did give two of those runs right back in the bottom of the sixth: Jhonathan Díaz had his first stinker of the spring, giving up a leadoff double before hitting a batter and then balking the runners to second and third with no outs, and then giving up a two-run single to CJ Alexander, drawing the Royals to within a run. He then got bailed out by an excellent double play started by Cole Tucker to put two quick outs on the board before getting an easy groundout for the third out and no further damage, and then held the Royals off the board with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Ty Buttrey and Trevor Kelley combined for two more scoreless innings to help the Mariners secure their second win of the spring, a narrow 8-7 win.

