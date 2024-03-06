Mariners Spring Training Game #10, 3/6/24, SEA at KCR: Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners travel a short jaunt down the road to Surprise Stadium to face the Royals and seek their second Spring Training victory, after dropping both games of a split squad experience yesterday. Also, everyone please go throw some flowers at Connor who volunteered to write those games up after finishing his work day, truly putting the “service” in “service journalism.” Bryce Miller makes his second start of the spring today after teasing everyone with his new splitter in his first outing, striking out three White Sox; unfortunately, today’s game isn’t on TV so we won’t be able to see it in action today.

Lineup:

Squad's in Surprise today pic.twitter.com/JZbnkGXlhS — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 6, 2024

Interesting reserves note: 2023 first-rounders Colt Emerson and Tai Peete are both listed as reserves for today’s game today. Cole Young is also listed with today’s reserves.

Game time: 12:05 PT

TV: no

Radio: live on MLB.com; delayed on 710 Seattle Sports 710 AM to 7 PM