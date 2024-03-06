Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/6/24: Nelson Cruz, Lucas Giolito, and Justin Verlander

Good morning friends! It’s time to kick off this Wednesday with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Nellie! Now put him in the Mariners Hall of Fame.
BOOMSTICK!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 5, 2024
We're thrilled to announce that @ncboomstick23 will be throwing out the first pitch on #OpeningDay.
https://t.co/2iN1UhqDCQ pic.twitter.com/yx7IWItwkQ
- Matt Brash’s throwing session went well!
Mariners reliever Matt Brash throwing for the first time since being shut down with an elbow injury.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 5, 2024
He said his mind didn’t go to the worst. Said he felt deep down it wasn’t season ending or as bad as initially feared.@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/u2LZzCz95r
- Buster Olney at ESPN believes the Mariners have a real shot to win the AL West this year.
Around the league...
- Bad news for the Red Sox: newly-signed starter Lucas Giolito appears likely to miss the entire 2024 season as he recovers from a partial UCL tear.
- Meanwhile, Justin Verlander will open the season on the injured list as he deals with some shoulder inflammation.
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic updated his (fantasy-focused) rankings of the top 150 starting pitchers in baseball for the 2024 season. All five Mariners starters placed in the top 40 — no other organization has more than three. ($)
- To the disappointment — if not necessarily the surprise — of many, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes will start the season in the minors, the Pirates announced.
- Former Mariner Brad Miller has signed a minor league deal with the Padres.
- The A’s unveiled stadium plans for a new venue in Las Vegas, which apparently takes inspiration from the Sydney Opera House. If they build a stadium that looks anything like what their plans show, I’ll eat my own hat. Remember when the Rays revealed their beautiful stadium renderings? Good times.
- For those of you who are fascinated by the financials of baseball, Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus broke down the Q4 2023 reports from Atlanta Braves Holdings, which is publicly traded. ($)
- And for those readers who are video gamers, this year’s MLB The Show will feature a special game mode called Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way where you can play as a woman trying to break into the sport.
Anders’ picks...
- The Russell Wilson era has come to a close in Denver: The Broncos informed the former star Seattle Seahawks quarterback that he will be released.
Loading comments...