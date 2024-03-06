 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/6/24: Nelson Cruz, Lucas Giolito, and Justin Verlander

A pair of Mariners playoff rivals took major blows to their starting pitching corps.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning friends! It’s time to kick off this Wednesday with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Nellie! Now put him in the Mariners Hall of Fame.
  • Matt Brash’s throwing session went well!

Around the league...

  • Bad news for the Red Sox: newly-signed starter Lucas Giolito appears likely to miss the entire 2024 season as he recovers from a partial UCL tear.
  • Meanwhile, Justin Verlander will open the season on the injured list as he deals with some shoulder inflammation.
  • Eno Sarris at The Athletic updated his (fantasy-focused) rankings of the top 150 starting pitchers in baseball for the 2024 season. All five Mariners starters placed in the top 40 — no other organization has more than three. ($)
  • To the disappointment — if not necessarily the surprise — of many, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes will start the season in the minors, the Pirates announced.
  • Former Mariner Brad Miller has signed a minor league deal with the Padres.
  • The A’s unveiled stadium plans for a new venue in Las Vegas, which apparently takes inspiration from the Sydney Opera House. If they build a stadium that looks anything like what their plans show, I’ll eat my own hat. Remember when the Rays revealed their beautiful stadium renderings? Good times.
  • For those of you who are fascinated by the financials of baseball, Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus broke down the Q4 2023 reports from Atlanta Braves Holdings, which is publicly traded. ($)
  • And for those readers who are video gamers, this year’s MLB The Show will feature a special game mode called Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way where you can play as a woman trying to break into the sport.

Anders’ picks...

