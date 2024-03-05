Mariners drop both ends of twin bill, fall 10-9 and 4-1

After a week or two of spring training games being back on the menu, the doldrums set in quick - and that’s even when there are roster battles to be fought and you can easily watch the action. As it stands, though, barring a Pile member or Brian Anderson forcing his way on, the Mariners’ 26-man feels fairly intact, and neither of today’s split-squad affairs were being broadcast on TV. Neither went Seattle’s way, as they fell 10-9 to the Rangers in Peoria and 4-1 to the Guardians at Goodyear - the latter of which wasn’t even being broadcast live on AM radio.

With scant information and even scanter video for a pair of Ls, I don’t blame you for tuning out entirely, but as always, some nuggets worth taking a look at cropped up. In games like these, narratives are hard to come by, so these will be presented in a format that many an oLLd guard member will be familiar with: bullet points!

In the Texas tilt, Mitches Haniger and Garver provided the biggest blasts, each swatting a homer. Haniger’s was of the solo variety in the third off of rookie righty Owen White, while Garver notched a three-run blast in the fourth off of one-time top prospect Cole Winn. A nice, hopeful taste of things to come in the regular season.

Julio was also in the lineup in Peoria today, reaching base three times by way of a walk and a pair of base hits in his second Cactus League game of the year.

Luis Urías took the field for the first time this spring, playing the first three innings at the hot corner. He didn’t get many chances - per Gameday, the only ball hit his way was an infield single by perpetual pest Ezequiel Durán - but his arm didn’t fall off, so progress!

Unfortunately, it was a rough go for Logan Gilbert, and Evan Carter showed why he is going to be a problem for years to come. Leading off the game with a solo blast, Carter struck again just an inning later, tagging LoGi for a grand slam and knocking him out after just 1.1 innings (Peyton Alford came in for the final out of the first, but per the ~new spring training rules, Gilbert started the second inning. As if you needed more evidence that these games don’t matter!). Gilbert did pick up a trio of strikeouts, but hopefully in his next start he can limit the hard contact.

Ryan Bliss and Samad Taylor pulled off a double steal in the fourth after both entered the game to relieve J.P. Crawford and Julio, respectively. I’m sure that was a treat to see.

Andrés Muñoz and Gabe Speier each worked a scoreless frame, and Ty Adcock got his first inning of work in, allowing a run by way of a Josh H. Smith double, Travis Jankowski groundout, and Matt Duffy sac fly. NRIs Marcelo Perez, Troy Taylor, and Brett de Geus ultimately surrendered the lead and the game, but that’s okay.

Danny Duffy is both alive and a Rangers NRI, and he worked the sixth inning, giving up a pair of unearned runs. He was last in the Majors in 2021, which feels like a lifetime ago.

If you can believe it, the 4-1 loss to the Guardians was even sleepier. The M’s did take an early 1-0 lead in the fight thanks to a Dylan Moore bloop and a Jorge Polanco double, but those were two of just five hits the bats mustered all game. Polanco, to his credit, had two of them, smacking a base hit into right field in the third.

Cleveland scored their runs by way of a Juan Brito sac fly in the third off of Casey Lawrence, a Ramón Laureano solo shot in the fourth off of Kirby Snead, and a two-run knock from Will Brennan against Sean Poppen. None of those names feel particularly likely to spend much time in Seattle this season, so that’s okay, too.

Levi Stoudt pitched two innings of scoreless one-hit ball, walking none while striking out three. Hey, he’s starting depth!

The Guardians have a Double-A pitcher named Jack Leftwich, who closed out the game with an uneventful ninth. Unfortunately, he’s right-handed. Boooooo.

So I guess there was a little more than meets the box scores; we just had to dig a bit deeper. If you didn’t want to, though, I get it - the dog days of spring training are set in motion, and they’re not being put out of motion for another couple of weeks at best. The M’s will square off against the Royals tomorrow afternoon in another videoless affair, but you’ll be able to listen live on MLB.com. You know, if you’re into that sort of thing.