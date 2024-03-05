Mariners Spring Training Game #8&9, 3/5/24, TEX @ SEA & SEA @ CLE: Open Game Thread

It’s time for one of my favorite spring training oddities: the Split Squad! Today the Mariners will be playing two baseball games at once, one against the Texas Rangers with a very MLB looking lineup, and one against the Cleveland Guardians with a different lineup.

Let’s play two! At the same time! pic.twitter.com/ks3NnC1Ccp — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 5, 2024

The Mariners’ 1-6 of the Rangers game looks genuinely scary, and I hope they take the opportunity today to string together some good hits. We don’t want a repeat of last year’s split squad affair. As for the Cleveland game? Dylan Moore, leadoff hitter is a funny thought, but I do like that Dom Canzone is the cleanup hitter. It would be fun to see our new favorite Italian pop off this year.

You won’t be able to watch either game though, as both are audio only, streaming from Mariners.com. The Rangers game will also be broadcast on 710 AM, at 7:05 pm PT. If the Mariners lose two games at once, and no one outside of Arizona sees it, does it really count?