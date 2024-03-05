Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/5/24: Dominic Canzone, Josh Donaldson, and Zack Wheeler

In Mariners news...
- Infield prospect Ryan Bliss discusses the team’s pitching talent:
Ryan Bliss on facing Mariners Pitchers. pic.twitter.com/fpHkJWe93r— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 3, 2024
- Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is ranked as this season’s top breakout candidate, with many positive comments about his early success from the Mariners’ coaching staff.
Around the league...
- Three-time All-Star Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from baseball after 13 big league seasons.
- St. Louis Cardinals starter Sonny Gray exited his Spring Training start with the team’s trainers yesterday, and is set to undergo an MRI for right hamstring tightness.
- Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has agreed to a three-year/$126 million contract extension, making history as the largest MLB contract extension to-date, and keeping him with the team through the 2027 season.
- Legendary first baseman Albert Pujols was recently named a manager in the Dominican Winter League, and conveyed that he’d be interested in managing an MLB club in the future too.
Loading comments...